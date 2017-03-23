White Man From Maryland Stabbed A Black Man To Death In New York

Another racist hate crime took place in New York City where a white man from Maryland traveled till New York with the intention of killing African Americans.

Amid allegations of racist crimes on rise in the U.S., another racist incident in New York city has given rise to concerns of whether blacks are safe in the nation. A white Army veteran from Baltimore, Maryland, stabbed a black man to death with a sword Monday. He confessed to his crime to the police early Wednesday, the New York Times reported.

James Harris Jackson, 28, the killer, had taken a bus to New York City, the "media capital of the world" with the intention of attacking black men. Jackson had told police that he had developed feelings of hatred toward black men for the past 10 years. "The reason he picked New York is because it's the media capital of the world, and he wanted to make a statement," Assistant Chief William Aubry, head of the Manhattan detectives squad, said, according to reports.

Jackson — an Army veteran who was deployed in Afghanistan for just under a year — traveled 200 miles from Baltimore, in a bus last week and got a room in The Hotel Times Square on W. 46th St., sources said. “I’d rather not get too specific, but in general he came here to target male blacks,” Aubry said, according to the Times.

Jackson found his prey, Caughman, who was a bottle collector a few block away. Jackson stabbed Caughman with a sword that he purchased online.

Hate crimes in New York City have risen by 55 percent since March 2016, police figures show. The New York Police Department (NYPD) has attributed the increasing crimes to a 94 percent surge in anti-Semitic hate crimes. A total of 56 hate crimes were reported in the city as of Feb. 12 this year — higher by 31 — over the same period last year. About 28 cases of anti-Semitism took place, higher than any category of hate crimes. The increase in hate crimes follows a national trend, in which police say they are fielding increasing reports and concerns, according to the Independent.

