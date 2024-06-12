White House won't say whether President Biden would commute Hunter's sentence

WASHINGTON ― The White House on Wednesday would not say whether President Joe Biden might consider commuting the upcoming sentence of Hunter Biden after his son was found guilty of three federal gun charges.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, when asked during a gaggle with reporters on Air Force One whether a commutation for Hunter Biden is on the table, pointed to Biden previously ruling out a pardon for his son but did not rule out a possible commutation.

"I haven't spoken to the president about this since the verdict came out, and as we all know, the sentencing hasn't even been scheduled yet," Jean-Pierre said.

President Joe Biden talks with his son Hunter Biden upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, on June 11, 2024, as he travels to Wilmington, Delaware. A jury found Hunter Biden guilty on June 11 on federal gun charges in a historic first criminal prosecution of the child of a sitting US president.

While a presidential pardon exonerates a convicted individual of all guilt in their crime, a commutation keeps the conviction intact but reduces the punishment.

For example, former President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of former campaign aide and longtime friend Roger Stone before his term ended, sparing him from having to report to prison for seven felonies.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika has not set a sentencing date for Hunter Biden. On Tuesday, he was found guilty of falsely filling out a federal form denying he was addicted to narcotics when he purchased a firearm, lying to a gun dealer and knowingly possessing the revolver despite restrictions against people addicted to drugs owning firearms.

The 54-year-old Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years in prison for three charges, though first-time, nonviolent offenders typically receive shorter sentences. Most legal experts do not believe incarceration is likely for the president's son.

Following the verdict, President Biden issued a written statement saying that he "will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal." In an interview with ABC News last week, Biden said he will not pardon his son.

Biden's reaction stands in striking contrast to last month's response by Trump following the former president's guilty verdict in his New York hush-money trial. Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, decried a "rigged trial" and blamed Biden.

Biden, who left Wednesday for a Group of Seven nations summit in Italy, has not taken any questions from reporters since his son's conviction.

