White House touts new immigration policy

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A new immigration policy from the Biden administration will allow some undocumented immigrants to stay and work in the U.S.

The plan offers protection to immigrants who are married to U.S. citizens and have lived in the country for at least ten years.

This is expected to impact about half a million immigrants who currently live in the U.S. and will give them a pathway to work and live here permanently.

“It’s good for America, period,” said Biden.

President Biden announced plans to allow undocumented immigrants married to U.S. citizens to apply for permanent residency and eventually citizenship, without risk of deportation.

To qualify, the immigrant has to have lived in the U.S. for ten years and be married to a citizen as of Monday.

These couples have been raising families, sending their kids to church and school, paying taxes, contributing to our country for every, for ten years or more,” said Biden.

The move draws a contrast to the president’s recent border crackdown restricting crossings into the U.S.

“We can both secure the border and provide legal pathways to citizenship,” Biden said.

Democrats are praising the new executive actions which Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) called bold and exciting.

“Not just bringing fairness and justice but hope and opportunity,” Padilla said.

Republicans like Senator Joni Ernst are slamming the new policy.

“President Biden has rolled out the red carpet for illegal migrants,” said Ernst.

The president’s chief political rival, Donald Trump, is criticizing the announcement too.

“Crooked Joe is sending a message to the world that he rewards illegal entry,” said Trump.

Trump contrasted the new policy with his own immigration plans.

“We’re going to get them out as fast as we can. We’re going to have the largest deportation,” said Trump.

President Biden accused Trump of using the hotly contested issue for political gain.

“Folks, I’m not interested in playing politics at the border or immigration. I’m interested in fixing it,” said Biden.

About 50,000 undocumented children could also qualify for the new process.

