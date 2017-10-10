    Melania Trump hits back at Ivana: There's only one first lady and it's not you

    Rob Crilly
    View photos
    Ivana Trump has been told there can only be one first lady - Invision

    Melania Trump has hit back at Ivana Trump, the President's first wife, after she made a jibe at the First Lady, saying  her status as the President’s first wife effectively made her first lady.

    She responded to Ivana via a message from the White House,which made clear there was room for only one first lady, but will spark speculation about jealousy among the Trump wives – past and present.

    “Mrs Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and The President. She loves living in Washington, DC and is honoured by her role as First Lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books,” said the statement issued by Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's spokeswoman.

    “There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex. Unfortunately only attention seeking and self-serving noise.”

    Mrs Trump's initial reticence to move to the White House and reluctance to speak publicly at one time led to questions about whether she was comfortable in her high-profile role, and might explain why her office was so quick to slap down a potential usurper.

    View photos
    Melania holds the Bible as her husband takes the presidential oath of office in January  Credit: EPA

    The statement was issued after Ivana Trump was interviewed on ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday. She said spoke to Mr Trump about once a week but did not like to telephone the President at the White House directly as she did not want to create jealous feelings.

    “Melania is there and I don't want to cause any kind of jealousy or anything like that because I'm the first Trump wife,” she said laughing. “I'm the first lady, OK?”

    Ivana is currently promoting her memoir Raising Trump, which details how she brought up her three children – Eric, Donald Jr and Ivanka – with her then husband.

    The couple married in 1977 and divorced in 1992.

    During the interview, she said she was not concerned about the federal investigation into alleged Trump campaign links to Russia or any connection to Donald Jr, who has been asked to testify. 

    “I know that he was not involved at all in any wrongdoing,” she said.

    Mrs Trump, who grew up in Czechoslovakia, also discussed immigration, saying: “I'm (an) immigrant myself and Donald is building the wall. I don't mind immigrants and the wall because you have to protect your borders.”

    • Sanders defends Trump's false tax claim: 'We're just going to have to agree to disagree'
      Yahoo News

      Sanders defends Trump's false tax claim: 'We're just going to have to agree to disagree'

      President Trump returned Tuesday to his oft-repeated talking point that the United States is the most heavily taxed nation on Earth. According to pool reports, Trump made the false claim in the Oval Office during a meeting with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. “I will say that we’re the highest-taxed nation in the world. People want to see massive tax cuts,” Trump said.

    • MGM Resorts Casts Doubt On New Police Timeline Of Vegas Massacre
      HuffPost

      MGM Resorts Casts Doubt On New Police Timeline Of Vegas Massacre

      MGM Resorts International, the company that owns the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, believes that police officials are releasing inaccurate information about the Las Vegas shooting massacre at the hotel on Oct. 1. “This remains an ongoing investigation with a lot of moving parts,” MGM spokeswoman Debra DeShong said in the statement sent to HuffPost late Tuesday. “As evidenced by law enforcement briefings over the past week, many facts are still unverified and continue to change as events are under review.

    • Judi Dench, who once temporarily tattooed Harvey Weinstein's initials on her rear end, speaks out
      AOL.com

      Judi Dench, who once temporarily tattooed Harvey Weinstein's initials on her rear end, speaks out

      Is there an age limit on tattoo removal? Dame Judi Dench, 82, has long credited Harvey Weinstein for making her a star -- so much so that years ago, she had his name tattooed on her rear end. It was in 2011 that Dench copped to the unexpected ink while

    • Nunes Goes Rogue with Trump Russia Subpoenas
      Yahoo View

      Nunes Goes Rogue with Trump Russia Subpoenas

      Congressman Eric Swalwell talks with Rachel Maddow about how it an be that Rep. Nunes is issuing subpoenas in the Trump Russia investigation when he is supposed to have stepped aside because of his conflicts.

    • Arrest Warrant Issued For Black Man Beaten By White Supremacists
      HuffPost

      Arrest Warrant Issued For Black Man Beaten By White Supremacists

      A black man who was assaulted by white supremacists in a parking garage during violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August is facing an arrest warrant for the incident. A Virginia magistrate issued the warrant for Deandre Harris, 20, who is now wanted on charges of unlawful wounding in connection with the Aug. 12 incident, according to WCPO-TV. Harris was one of a dozen people injured during the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, where white supremacists gathered to protest the proposed removal of statue honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

    • This Aerial Photo Shows What Wildfires Did to One California Neighborhood
      Time

      This Aerial Photo Shows What Wildfires Did to One California Neighborhood

      More than a dozen wildfires have devastated Northern California this week, laying waste to 1,500 buildings, injuring more than 100 and claiming ten lives. Inflamed by powerful winds, fourteen wildfires broke out overnight Sunday and wracked the Napa and Sonoma Valleys Monday, displacing thousands of northern California residents. Two hospitals in Santa Rosa have had to evacuate patients, and the death toll is expected to rise as the trail of devastation grows in what is already one of California’s ten most deadly fires.

    • Bolivia's Morales lauds Che on 50th anniversary of death
      AFP

      Bolivia's Morales lauds Che on 50th anniversary of death

      Bolivian President Evo Morales lauded Ernesto "Che" Guevara on Monday as he led commemorations 50 years to the day since the Cuban revolutionary leader was killed by CIA-trained Bolivian troops. "The best way to pay tribute to Che is to continue his struggle, an anti-imperialist struggle," the socialist Morales told an audience including Guevara's brothers and four children in the mountain town of Vallegrande in central Bolivia. The ceremony capped five days of special remembrance of the Argentine-born revolutionary in Bolivia, whose government ordered his execution on October 9, 1967, a day after he was wounded and captured in a firefight with a special CIA-trained unit of the Bolivian army.

    • Missing 15-day-old Georgia baby found dead in woods
      Yahoo News Video

      Missing 15-day-old Georgia baby found dead in woods

      The body of a 15-day-old Georgia baby who had been reported missing has been found in woods behind her family's home.

    • Air Force veteran shares powerful story about Stage IV breast cancer diagnosis through photographs
      AOL.com

      Air Force veteran shares powerful story about Stage IV breast cancer diagnosis through photographs

      Sheila McGlown was sitting at her desk when she experienced a burning pain she had never felt before. Sheila, a now-retired member of the Air Force, immediately went to her military doctor. "Usually breast cancer doesn't hurt like this, but we'll give you a mammogram," the doctor told her.

    • White House: Senate should stop taking vacations
      Yahoo News

      White House: Senate should stop taking vacations

      WASHINGTON — The White House on Tuesday brushed aside concerns that President Trump’s regular attacks on prominent congressional Republicans may be hurting his legislative agenda by alienating important allies, then scolded lawmakers for spending so much time outside of Washington. “He’s calling on Congress to get their job done. “I think that we would all be a lot better off if the Senate would stop taking vacations and start staying here until we get actually get some real things accomplished.

    • New details about Las Vegas shooting raise questions about police response
      Yahoo News

      New details about Las Vegas shooting raise questions about police response

      Las Vegas police offered new details Monday about the days and minutes leading up to last week’s deadly mass shooting, raising new questions about the police response and their investigation of the still unexplained massacre. In a significant revision to the original timeline of the Oct. 1 massacre, authorities revealed that Stephen Paddock shot a security guard in the hallway outside his Mandalay Bay suite six minutes before he opened fire out the window on concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500. In their initial account, police said the security guard, Jesus Campos, was shot around 10:15 p.m. — about 10 minutes into the attack — when Paddock discharged a volley of gunfire through the door of his room after seeing Campos approach on a baby monitor the shooter had placed on a room service cart.

    • Hillary Clinton Breaks Silence On Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Reports
      HuffPost

      Hillary Clinton Breaks Silence On Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Reports

      Hillary Clinton is speaking out against film executive Harvey Weinstein days after The New York Times published a bombshell report detailing numerous sexual harassment allegations against him. “I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein,” Clinton wrote in a statement released Tuesday. Until Tuesday afternoon, Clinton had been notably silent on the matter.

    • Turkey's Erdogan refuses to recognise US ambassador as visa spat escalates
      The Independent

      Turkey's Erdogan refuses to recognise US ambassador as visa spat escalates

      Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he does not recognise the US ambassador to the country as a representative of the US government, adding that Washington should recall the diplomat if he does not reverse a decision to partially suspend visa services between the two countries. US Ambassador John Bass suspended consulate operations on Sunday night after security services arrested Turkish national Metin Tupuz, a consulate worker at the US Embassy in Ankara, on charges of spying. Turkey retaliated with a similar move.

    • 3-Year-Old Missing After Left Outside For Not Drinking Milk: Cops
      HuffPost

      3-Year-Old Missing After Left Outside For Not Drinking Milk: Cops

      A desperate search is underway for a 3-year-old Texas girl whose father says vanished after he left her outside at night as punishment for not drinking her milk, according to police. Sherin’s father, Westley Mathews, allegedly told police that he ordered the three-feet-tall, 22-pound child to stand by a tree near an alley as punishment over the milk dispute.

    • Mexico quake: In the ruins of home
      Yahoo News Photo Staff

      Mexico quake: In the ruins of home

      Rubble is all that remains of hundreds of houses rent asunder by the earthquake that struck Mexico in September, leaving owners lodging with relatives or friends, hoping their homes can be rebuilt or they can find new ones. At least 369 people died in the 7.1 magnitude quake that hit central Mexico, causing more devastation in the capital than any since the 1985 disaster that killed thousands. Damage to housing was particularly striking in central areas of the country close to the epicenter of the quake southeast of Mexico City in the states of Puebla and Morelos.

    • US sacks top navy commanders after deadly warship collision
      AFP

      US sacks top navy commanders after deadly warship collision

      The US navy on Wednesday sacked two top commanders from a warship that was involved in a deadly collision with a tanker off Singapore, citing a "loss of confidence" in the officers. On August 21, the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain smashed into a tanker as the warship headed to Singapore, tearing a huge hole in the hull. Commanding officer Alfredo J. Sanchez and executive officer Jessie L. Sanchez of the USS John S. McCain "were relieved of their duties" on Wednesday, the Pacific-based US Seventh Fleet said in a statement.

    • Jenna Dewan Tatum's 'Mom Life' Post Proves Kids Wait For No One
      HuffPost

      Jenna Dewan Tatum's 'Mom Life' Post Proves Kids Wait For No One

      A cute video from Jenna Dewan Tatum proves kids are spectacular interrupters, even when their parents are getting ready to perform with an icon. On Monday, the dancer and actress posted a video on Instagram that shows her rehearsing with Janet Jackson’s other past dancers for a Hollywood Bowl performance that happened on Sunday. Dewan Tatum posted other photos of the dancer reunion at Jackson’s show.

    • Melania Trump tours West Virginia infant drug rehab center
      Associated Press

      Melania Trump tours West Virginia infant drug rehab center

      First lady Melania Trump offered her support to those dealing with the nation's opioid epidemic while touring a drug recovery center for infants Tuesday in West Virginia, the state with the highest rate of babies born dependent on drugs. Lily's Place, the first of its kind in the nation, works with addicted mothers' newborns who are enduring the torment of drug withdrawal. "I want to be here to support you and give a voice to Lily's Place and also for the opioid epidemic," the first lady said during a roundtable discussion.

    • Ivana Trump: 'I was never happier in my life' than when Marla Maples got kicked off 'Dancing with the Stars'
      AOL.com

      Ivana Trump: 'I was never happier in my life' than when Marla Maples got kicked off 'Dancing with the Stars'

      Getting eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars' during week one is a bit embarrassing -- and last year, nobody was laughing harder than Ivana Trump when Marla Maples got the boot. "Last year, during the presidential campaign, they asked me to do ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ I could not do it because it would have been disrespectful to Donald. "But guess what? Marla Maples took it.

    • One mass shooting every day: Seven facts about gun violence in America
      The Telegraph

      One mass shooting every day: Seven facts about gun violence in America

      Stephen Paddock's gun attack at a Las Vegas country music festival has left at least 59 people dead. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, once again highlighting America's extreme rate of gun violence. While the scale of the attack in Las Vegas on Sunday night is unparalleled, it wasn't the only mass shooting to occur in the US that day.