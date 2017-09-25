White House suggests NFL players protest police on field, not flag
On Monday, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders was asked repeatedly about the president’s tweets and comments regarding NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem. During one such question and answer, Sanders said that if players had a problem with police brutality, then police on the field would be a better target to protest than the U.S. flag. Sanders later stated that she was not advocating that players protest the police.
