White House Security Arrests Man For Bomb Threat

The man drove to a security check point and claimed to have a bomb in his car. He was detained by officers from the Secret Service Uniform Division.

A car drove up to a White House checkpoint late Saturday night and the driver claimed to have a bomb in his car, two law enforcement officials told CNN. It was not confirmed if there car actually had any explosive or other dangerous device inside it, security at the official residence of the president has been beefed up.

Officers of Secret Service Uniform Division — the security police force of the Secret Service, responsible for protecting the White House grounds and foreign diplomatic missions in the Washington, D.C., area — detained the man and reportedly issued a statement, declaring the vehicle suspicious.

Several streets around the White House were closed in what remained an ongoing situation, CNN reported. A robot was said to be inspecting the trunk of the suspect's vehicle, which was still parked outside the White House.

President Donald Trump was not at the White House at the time of the incident. He was spending the weekend at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, where he arrived Friday evening, his fifth visit since he took office Jan. 20. He is in Palm Beach with his wife Melania and son Barron, according to reports.

In the past 10 days, this is the third time when a security breach incident at the White House premises has been reported. On Saturday, a man jumped a bike rack in front of the executive residence, the central building of the White House complex located between the East Wing and West Wing. On March 10, a man jumped a fence, carrying a letter for Trump but was arrested near the south entrance, CNN reported.

