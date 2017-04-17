White House says Trump won’t release his 2016 taxes, either

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday afternoon that President Trump does not plan to release his 2016 tax returns.

During the daily press briefing, Eamon Javers, the Washington correspondent for CNBC, asked Spicer if the president would release his tax documents for 2016 “given that we can assume maybe that those are not themselves under audit.”

Spicer quickly rejected the premise of the question.

“The president is under audit. It’s a routine one. It continues and I think the American public know clearly where he stands. This is something that he made very clear during the election cycle,” Spicer said. “I think the people understand how successful the president’s been and how much he’s paid in taxes. We’re under the same audit that existed, and so nothing has changed.”

Whether the previous audit would still apply is apparently immaterial. An obscure IRS rule (section 4.2.1.11) establishes that the tax returns of every president and vice president are subjected to mandatory audits every single year.

On Saturday, thousands of protesters gathered in nearly 200 cities for a nationwide Tax March, demanding that Trump release his taxes. The deadline for filing tax returns for income from the previous year traditionally falls on April 15, the day of the march, but because the date fell on a weekend this year, it was pushed to April 18.

Trump lashed out the following day, suggesting that the public moved on from his tax returns after the election.

I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017





Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017





The Internal Revenue Service does not comment about individual taxpayer information. Javers asked Spicer why Trump does not authorize the IRS to confirm that he is in fact under audit and to provide additional details, such as the years in question and how long the inspection is expected to take.

“I think the president’s view on this has been very clear from the campaign, and the American people understood it when they elected him in November,” Spicer said.

During the campaign, Trump initially indicated that he would release his tax returns, as every modern presidential candidate has done after winning the nomination from one of the two major parties. But he later balked, asserting that a widespread audit made such a move unpractical.

Trump also claimed that the public doesn’t care about the issue, though a majority of Americans have repeatedly told pollsters that they favor seeing the commander in chief’s tax returns. Critics say the documents could reveal potential foreign conflicts of interest for Trump, among other revelations.





Jonathan Karl, the chief White House correspondent for ABC News, brought up the concern about Trump’s taxes later in the Monday press briefing.

He pointed out that Spicer has been asked about Trump’s taxes “obviously a thousand times” and suggested it might be time for him to clearly state that the president has no intention of ever releasing his tax returns.

“We’ll have to get back to you on that,” Spicer replied.

“If you want. … I mean, really?” Karl said.

“Really,” he said.

“So he may?” Karl asked.

“No, I said, ‘I’d have to get back to you on that.’ I think that he is still under audit. The statement still stands,” Spicer said.

Read more from Yahoo News: