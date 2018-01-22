Trump says to make immigration deal only if good for U.S.: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to address the annual March for Life rally, taking place on the National Mall, from the White House Rose Garden in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would make a deal on immigration only if he sees it as beneficial for the country.

"We'll make a long-term deal on immigration, if and only if it is good for the country," Trump said, according to a statement read to reporters by spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

(The story was corrected to show attribution in headline and first paragraph to Trump from White House)

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Tim Ahmann)