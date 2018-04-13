White House says Libby pardon unrelated to Russia investigation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's pardon of former George W. Bush administration official Lewis "Scooter" Libby on Friday has nothing to do with Trump's views on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign, a White House spokeswoman said.

"One thing has nothing to do with the other and every case should be reviewed on its own merits. Pardoning Libby was the right thing to do after the principle witness recanted her testimony," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in response to a question at a regular news briefing.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)