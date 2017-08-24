White House says it is committed to raising debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it was committed to making sure Congress raises the nation's debt limit even as the president described the looming legislative process as a "mess."

"It's our job to inform Congress of the debt ceiling and it's their job to raise it," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters. "We need to make sure we pay our debts. We're still committed to making sure that gets raised."





