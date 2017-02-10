White House Rocked by Flynn’s Overtures to Russia

The national security advisor’s conversations about sanctions with the Russian ambassador have landed him in hot water, raising more questions about Trump’s odd affinity for Putin.

Bombshell revelations about National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s potentially illegal conversations with the Russian ambassador have sullied his credibility, jeopardized his status in the White House, and fueled suspicions that the Trump administration is intent on appeasing a resurgent Moscow.

The episode — in which Flynn reportedly chatted with the Russian ambassador about the possibility of lifting sanctions on Moscow before President Donald Trump took office — reinforces growing concerns among lawmakers in Congress and European allies about Trump’s apparently unshakable affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

With Flynn already mired in a power struggle with the president’s chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, and other officials, the embarrassing incident threatens to further undercut his influence and bolster Bannon’s role.

Flynn had insisted he never discussed sanctions in a series of phone calls in late December with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. But after numerous officials told the Washington Post otherwise, Flynn walked back his strenuous denials. His spokesman told the Post that while Flynn “had no recollection of discussing sanctions, he couldn’t be certain that the topic never came up.”

Despite the gravity of the allegations, the White House — which usually does not hesitate to hit back at unfavorable reporting — did not rush to Flynn’s defense on Friday.

After questions were raised last month about Flynn’s phone calls, Vice President Mike Pence had vehemently denied any sanctions talk had taken place. But on Friday, the vice president’s office said Pence had made those comments to CBS News based on Flynn’s own account of the phone calls.

The question now is whether “Flynn will continue to stand by his previous statements and whether the White House will continue to stand by Flynn,” said Susan Hennessey, a fellow at the Brookings Institution who worked as an attorney in the National Security Agency’s Office of General Counsel.

It is unclear what the leaks might mean for Flynn, who was on hand at the White House for the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday. President Trump was not asked about the reports on Flynn during a brief press conference, where he only took two questions from the American press. In theory, Flynn could face potential charges for violating the Logan Act, which bars private citizens from negotiating with foreign governments on issues affecting the U.S. government, though no one has ever been convicted under the law that dates back to 1799.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

The timing of Flynn’s phone conversations raised red flags, because the calls came just as the outgoing Obama administration was preparing to impose a new round of sanctions on Russia over its meddling in the U.S. election, including hacking into the emails of campaign aides to Trump’s Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

As a career military intelligence officer, who once ran the Defense Intelligence Agency, Flynn should have been aware that the country’s spy agencies would have been eavesdropping on any phone call from the Russian ambassador and that intelligence officials would have had access to the transcript, former senior officials said.

In his phone calls to the Russian ambassador, Flynn reportedly made clear that ties with Moscow would improve under Trump’s watch, after a rocky period during the Obama administration.

Democrats expressed outrage over the allegations, and the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, demanded Flynn resign if the media reports proved accurate.

“The allegation that Gen. Flynn, while President Obama was still in office, secretly discussed with Russia’s ambassador ways to undermine the sanctions levied against Russia for its interference in the presidential election on Donald Trump’s behalf, raises serious questions of legality and fitness for office,” Schiff said in a statement.

“If he did so, and then he and other administration officials misled the American people, his conduct would be all the more pernicious, and he should no longer serve in this administration or any other.”

Other Democrats, alarmed by accusations that Flynn discussed the lifting of sanctions and then lied about doing so, urged House and Senate intelligence committees to accelerate their investigations into potential ties between Trump’s top aides and the Russian government.