A White House proud of being tough is looking for more people to pardon

When Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother serving life in prison for drug trafficking, was granted clemency by President Trump on June 6, a phone call went out from the White House counsel’s office — the administration wanted more people like her.

On the receiving end was Mark Holden, general counsel and senior vice president at Koch Industries, who has advocated for prison reform. He reached out to Amy Povah, the founder of CAN-DO, a nonprofit organization that advocates for prisoners, and took her names, along with lists from other organizations, to the White House.

Holden met separately with White House counsel Don McGahn and Jared Kushner on June 8. Holden received the impression they will look at additional cases of possible injustice involving convictions for nonviolent crimes.

“Generally, [Trump’s] really interested in the issue, just like he has been with prison reform,” Holden said. “He sees it as a way to deal with injustice and help people improve their lives.”

Trump has said he has “3,000 names” he is considering for clemency. Povah said she’s not sure where the president got that number, but she knows her names have gone straight to McGahn.

Among those names is Tanesha Bannister, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2004 after being convicted of conspiracy to sell crack cocaine. She was resentenced after appealing the decision and received 23 years in 2008.

Since her incarceration, Bannister, 43, has lost her mother, father, brother and sister. If released, she said the first thing she’d do is visit their graves.

“I would tell them how much I love and miss them dearly,” she said, “apologize for not being there, and to let them know the woman I’ve become, and from that day forward I would live my life to make them proud.”

Bannister is a remnant of President Barack Obama’s Clemency Initiative. Under the initiative, which was announced in 2014 by Deputy Attorney General James Cole, clemency applications that met six criteria would be prioritized. Obama wanted to specifically target and commute sentences of nonviolent drug offenders.

Tanesha Bannister was raised in South Carolina and is being held in Texas. (Photo: CAN-DO) More

In August 2016, then Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates made a promise: the DOJ would make a recommendation to Obama on every clemency petition from a drug offender.

As a result, the department looked over more than 16,000 requests for clemency. But when Obama left office, there were still over 11,000 pending petitions in the Office of the Pardon Attorney (OPA).

“In the end, the system failed,” Bannister said. “I got looked over and left behind by the Obama administration.”

Out of the Clemency Initiative came Clemency Project 2014, which was made up of nongovernment affiliated lawyers and legal organizations. CP14 vetted thousands of applications and wrote and submitted over 2,600 clemency requests to the OPA.

Bannister had never considered clemency before and wanted to avoid the hurt of being denied. But she was hopeful for clemency when CP14 started. She met all the criteria and was a nonviolent drug offender.

In Obama’s last days in office, the administration released the final list of prisoners who were granted clemency. Bannister’s name was not on it.

“Honestly, I felt like I had been resentenced all over again,” she said. “My days had become long, dark and gloomy.”

The thousands of names still pending in the system when Obama’s tenure ended carried over to the Trump administration. At the time of his inauguration, and for months after, there didn’t seem much likelihood that the new administration, which made a fetish of being “tough” on crime and in general opposed anything done by its predecessor, would have much interest in granting clemency to prisoners.