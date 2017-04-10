White House press secretary Sean Spicer answers question on Trump's plans for Assad in Syria

Col Korn: Anybody who says Trump cares about Syrian women and children is stupid or lying. Probably both. Only thing Trump is doing is trying to divert attention from Russia investigation. If Trump really cares about Syrian women and children then why did he BAN them from entering US and don't forget Trump is same guy who bombed village in Yemen in February when 20 innocent women and children were killed. "Nothing survived, even the cows and the sheep were shot dead. They were shooting at anything that moved, the entire village was on fire,".