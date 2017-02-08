White House: President has ‘every right’ to stand up for Ivanka and attack Nordstrom

White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended President Trump’s Wednesday tweet lashing out at Nordstrom after the department store announcement that it would no longer carry his daughter Ivanka Trump’s clothing line. “Terrible!” Trump exclaimed.

As many critics noted, it appeared that Trump was using his presidential office to boost his daughter’s company — raising yet another potential conflict of interest in an administration that has blurred the lines between government and Trump family business projects. Both Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, are top Trump advisers.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer. (Photo: Carolyn Kaster/AP)

“I think this was less about his family business and an attack on his daughter,” Spicer said during a press briefing hours after the president’s social media barb. Shortly after the Nordstrom tweet was sent from Trump’s personal account, it was retweeted by the official @POTUS Twitter handle.

“For someone to take out their concern with his policies on a family member of his is just not acceptable, and the president has every right as a father to stand up for them,” he continued. Nordstrom has stated that the decision to drop Ivanka Trump’s brand was based on sales performance, not politics.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017





In the wake of her father’s election, Trump’s elder daughter has made a public effort to separate herself from her eponymous brand. How then, another reporter asked Spicer, was she “treated so unfairly by Nordstrom” if she’s no longer involved in the business?

“Clearly it’s targeting her brand, and her name,” Spicer insisted. “While she’s not running the company it’s still her name on it, and there’s clearly efforts to undermine that name based on her father’s positions on particular policies that he’s taken.”

Trump’s Nordstrom tweet raised eyebrows not only because of its content but also its timing, which, as many noted, suggested that the tweet was sent about 20 minutes after the start of the president’s daily intelligence briefing.

One reporter attempted to clarify the timing of the tweet at Wednesday’s press briefing. But Spicer dismissed it out of hand. “I’ve heard the conjecture. He was free when that happened,” he said.

