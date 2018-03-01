White House Preparing for Mcmaster Exit as Early as Next Month

The White House is preparing to replace H.R. McMaster as national security adviser as early as next month in a move orchestrated by chief of staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary James Mattis, five people familiar with the discussions tell NBC News.

