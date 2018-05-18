White House looking at 'best ways to protect kids' in wake of shooting: spokeswoman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders on Friday said the Trump administration is continuing to explore "the best ways to protect kids across the country" in the wake of a shooting that killed 10 people at a Santa Fe, Texas, high school.

Sanders said that a school safety commission established by U.S. President Donald Trump after the shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school in February had been "activated" and would meet next week.

