U.S. Secret Service lifts White House lockdown

A Secret Service officer looks out from the roof of the North Portico in reaction to an apparent fence jumper at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Secret Service said late on Tuesday that it had lifted a security lockdown put into effect at the White House after a person tried to jump over a bike rack used as a barrier along the north fence of the mansion where President Donald Trump lives and works.

The suspect was in custody, the security office also said on Twitter.

Security had been tight for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's visit earlier in the day, as protesters gathered in front of the White House. Erdogan left before the lockdown.





