WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday urged lawmakers to craft legislation that would help former prisoners by expanding access to prison work programs and focusing on measures that have been proven to help reduce recidivism, an administration official said.

The White House has chosen to focus on prison reform after failing to find a consensus within the administration on sentencing reform, the official said.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)