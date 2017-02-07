The White House included some curious incidents on its list of underreported terrorist attacks





The White House on Monday released a list of terrorist attacks it said went unreported or underreported by the US media. The list came hours after President Donald Trump claimed that journalists sometimes ignored terrorist attacks around the world.

"All over Europe, it's happening. It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported," Trump said in front of military leaders at US Central Command on Monday.

But while the White House said the 78 attacks on the list it published Monday night were not covered extensively by the media, several incidents on that list were indeed widely reported.

They include:

orlando pulse nightclub More

In addition, several international media outlets published longform pieces analyzing the scope of the coverage.

Trump's suggestion that the threat of terrorism has gone underreported comes as he battles over the legality of his temporary immigration ban, which the White House has said was designed to keep potential terrorists out of the country. A Washington state judge on Friday ordered a stay on Trump's executive order temporarily banning travel to the US from seven majority-Muslim nations and from all refugees. The judge's action came after arguments by state attorney general Bob Ferguson, who said Trump's order violated the Constitution.

"No one is above the law and that includes the president," Ferguson said Friday night. Trump railed against US District Judge James Robart last weekend for handing down the ruling.

Though the scope of his action in particular has faced criticism, Trump has claimed repeatedly that "many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country."

NOW WATCH: The president's close friend of 40 years explains Trump's sense of humor





More From Business Insider