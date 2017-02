White House Faces Clamor to Explain Russia Contacts After Flynn’s Departure

An embattled White House faced growing demands from lawmakers Tuesday to explain its contacts with Russia, one day after national security advisor Michael Flynn was forced to resign for lying about the nature of his conversations with Moscow’s ambassador to Washington.

Flynn’s sacking — the third Trump advisor accused of questionable ties or contacts with Russia forced to step aside — failed to extinguish mounting political pressure on the Trump administration over its dealings with Russia and its consistently friendly rhetoric on Moscow.

Instead, the White House struggled to answer a cascade of questions over who else, if anyone, in the administration may have endorsed Flynn’s overtures to Russia to possibly lift some U.S. sanctions, as well whether there had been other inappropriate or illegal communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government before or after the 2016 presidential election.

For the first time, several senior Republicans, including the second-highest ranking member of the Senate, Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, joined calls Tuesday by Democrats for a thorough inquiry into the nature of the Trump team’s contacts with Russia, and that Flynn should be investigated.

Sen. John Corker (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who has tended to avoid criticizing the Trump administration, said revelations about Flynn would “add momentum” to congressional investigations into Russia’s interference in the presidential election.

And Sen. Roy Blunt (R.-Mo.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said lawmakers needed to speak to Flynn and ask: “What did he know? What did he do? And is there any reason to believe that anybody knew that and didn’t take the kind of action they should have taken?”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R.-S.C.), often an outspoken critic of the new president, told CNN a key question was whether Flynn was acting on orders.

“I think most Americans have a right to know whether or not this was a General Flynn rogue maneuver, or was he basically speaking for somebody else in the White House?” Graham said.

But other Republicans scotched the notion of broader inquiries or ordering Flynn to testify, saying the case was effectively closed. Sen Rand Paul (R.-Ky.) said that investigating fellow Republicans “makes no sense” and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R.-Wis.) said there was no need to investigate Flynn as the White House had made the right decision and asked him to resign.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) dismissed the idea of using his position as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee to pursue Flynn’s case, saying “that seems to have resolved itself with the White House taking some decisive action.” (His panel, however, has inquired why the government is using Sid the Science Kid, a cartoon show on public television, to warn of the dangers of the Zika virus.)

Still, the calls for prompt investigations of Flynn from some senior GOP figures reflected growing unease in the Republican majority over the political fallout from the issue, even as the White House insisted there was no wider scandal behind the episode.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a news conference on Tuesday that the president had not instructed Flynn to raise the subject of U.S. sanctions in his communication with the Russian ambassador, and rejected accusations that Trump or his aides had in any way colluded with Moscow before or after the November election.

When asked if Trump had told Flynn to raise the sanctions issue with the Russian ambassador, Spicer said: “No, absolutely not.”

The press secretary also pushed back against the idea that Trump is too soft on Moscow, saying that the president had been “incredibly tough on Russia.”

Spicer also was grilled by reporters about why the president had chosen to keep Flynn in his job three weeks after the Justice Department informed the White House that Flynn had given a misleading account of his phone conversations with the Russian diplomat, Sergey Kislyak, and that Flynn could be at risk of blackmail.

Spicer said it took time to review the legal questions but White House lawyers concluded Flynn had not broken the law. However, Trump in the end decided to ask for his resignation as it was “a matter of trust,” Spicer said, adding that he wasn’t aware of any other contacts by administration officials with the Russians. “As far as we were aware, it was an isolated incident,” he said.