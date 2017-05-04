White House devises bizarre (and bogus) legal excuse for leaving major climate treaty

Breaking news: The Trump White House is not exactly home to the best and the brightest legal minds. This much was clear starting with the first "Muslim Ban," which courts swiftly struck down, and it's still the case when it comes to reports about why Trump is poised to pull the U.S. out of the landmark Paris Climate Agreement.

In fact, your future and the futures of generations of people on this planet may come down to how the Trump administration chooses to interpret one sentence in this 25-page international agreement.

Scholars specializing in climate law say one possible way of interpreting the language of the Paris Climate Agreement is actually flat-out wrong. Trouble is, that's the interpretation that has gained favor at the White House, according to numerous media reports.

Either the Trump administration knows this but is citing it anyway, or the Trump team is getting some seriously flawed legal advice.

View photos 2016 was the warmest year on record since 1880, as this visualization shows. More

Image: nasa giss

Under the terms of the agreement, each country is asked to come up with its own emissions reduction targets. There are no mechanisms for punishing a country if it fails to live up to its pledges.

The problem for the White House is that language in the treaty meant to nudge countries to gradually slash emissions by greater amounts could, in theory at least, be read as prohibiting a country from making its pledges less ambitious.

If this were the case, then the Trump White House would likely ditch the pact altogether, because its policies favor burning more fossil fuels. Withdrawing from the pact would put the U.S. in the company of the few nations that have not yet signed onto it, such as Syria, which is in the midst of a devastating civil war, and Nicaragua, which found the agreement to be too tepid to support.

The Paris Agreement is widely considered to be a vital tool in giving countries a decent chance (though not a sure bet) of preventing the worst-case global warming scenarios.

The pact contains the goal of limiting global warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, compared to preindustrial levels by the year 2100.

Any delays in implementing the treaty's emissions cuts are likely to put its temperature target further out of reach, however.

The provision in question for the Trump administration is known as the agreement’s “ratchet mechanism,” since it is aimed at encouraging countries to make their emissions pledges more stringent over time.

Here’s the exact wording that is giving White House lawyers pause:

Ok, so that's a bunch of diplomacy-speak, but the key word in there is “may.”

In international law, “may” is the equivalent of “can.” In other words, this is optional, whereas if the wording used contained “shall,” then it would be mandatory.

The fact that it uses “may” means that any country that is a party to the treaty can adjust its emissions targets in either direction at anytime it wishes to. Nothing in that paragraph encourages countries to move their emissions reduction targets down, because the whole point is to reduce global warming, but nothing prevents it either.

Scholars specializing in climate law were not kind to the White House’s emerging view that the treaty prevents the U.S. from revising its targets to make them more modest.