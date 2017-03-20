White House: Despite FBI Finding 'No Evidence', Wiretap Hearings Not Over

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in the daily briefing that despite FBI Director James Comey testifying to Congress there was "no evidence" to support Trump's wiretapping claims, the White House will not apologize.

NBC News Specials More

NBC News Specials

NBC News brings its worldwide resources to these in-depth special programs. Brian Williams takes the lead in covering topics that enlighten, uplift or demand further scrutiny. Important stories of our time; these are the stories of NBC News Specials.