White House Denies Report That Trump Said Haitian Immigrants 'All Have AIDS'

The White House has denied a new bombshell report from The New York Times in which sources said President Donald Trump referred to Haitian immigrants as all having AIDS and that Nigerian immigrants would never “go back to their huts” after seeing the United States.

The report, published Saturday, details a meeting Trump had in the Oval Office in June regarding immigration, a perceived problem for the president.

The Times cited six officials who attended or knew about the meeting, and who discussed the president’s behavior with the publication.

After White House adviser Stephen Miller gave the president a list of how many immigrants had received visas to enter the U.S. in 2017, Trump allegedly referred to Afghanistan as a terrorist haven and said that the 15,000 Haitians who had immigrated to the U.S. “all have AIDS.” Forty-thousand Nigerians who had entered the country would never “go back to their huts,” the president said, two sources told The Times.

In a statement to The Times, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders denied the president used the words “AIDS” or “huts.”

“General Kelly, General McMaster, Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Nielsen and all other senior staff actually in the meeting deny these outrageous claims,” she said. “It’s both sad and telling The New York Times would print the lies of their anonymous ‘sources’ anyway.”

