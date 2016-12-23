White House defends decision to abstain in U.N. vote on settlements

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Friday defended its decision to abstain from a U.N. Security Council vote on Israeli settlements, allowing the resolution to pass, saying the rapid expansion of settlement activity put a two-state solution at risk.

Ben Rhodes, the White House's deputy national security adviser, also dismissed criticism by President-elect Donald Trump of the U.S. decision saying President Barack Obama was president of the United States until Jan. 20.

"We could not in good conscience veto a resolution that expressed concerns about the very trends that are eroding the foundation for a two-state solution," Rhodes told a conference call.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chris Reese)