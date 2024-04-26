White House condemns Columbia University protest leader's call for Zionists to die

WASHINGTON ― The White House on Friday condemned antisemitic remarks that surfaced this week from one of the leading student organizers of the pro-Palestinian encampment at Columbia University.

"These dangerous, appalling statements turn the stomach and should serve as a wakeup call," Andrew Bates, deputy White House press secretary, said in a statement. "It is hideous to advocate for the murder of Jews."

The student, Khymani James, says in a video taken in January, "Zionists don’t deserve to live” and “Be grateful that I’m not just going out and murdering Zionists." James refers to Zionists as "supporters of genocide."

"Zionists, they shouldn't live in this word," James says in the video, comparing Zionists to others "who don't deserve to live" such as Nazis, fascists and racists. "I feel very comfortable − very comfortable − calling for those people to die."

A man walks past Israeli and US flags alongside portraits of Israelis taken hostage by the militant Palestinian group Hamas in front of the pro-Palestinian encampment at Columbia University in New York on April 23, 2024.

The video was taken by James during and after a discipline hearing with Columbia administration that he later posted on Instagram.

"President Biden has been clear that violent rhetoric, hate speech, and antisemitic remarks have no place in America whatsoever, and he will always stand against them," Bates said.

President Joe Biden this week called on Americans to speak out against the "alarming surge of antisemitism" in the U.S. following pro-Palestinian protests that have rocked Columbia University and other colleges and universities. Protests over Israel's war in Gaza continued Friday on major college campuses across the U.S.

James was absent from a press briefing Friday given by student protest organizers at Columbia. Other organizers declined to provide specifics and pointed to a statement James put out Friday on X, formerly Twitter.

In the X posting, James apologized for his remarks: "What I said was wrong. Every member of our community deserves to feel safe without qualification."

President Joe Biden returns to the White House on April 26, 2024 in Washington, DC. Biden is returning from events in New York.

Protests at Columbia raised concerns of antisemitism after Jewish students said they were subjected to acts of hate, intimidation and harassment.

At the same time, Biden has faced increasing pressure from young voters and the left flank of his party over his unwavering support of Israel's war in Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: White House condemns Columbia protest leader's remarks about Zionists