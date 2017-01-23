The White House Can't Easily Repair Its Relationship With the Media

After harshly condemning the media over the weekend for its coverage of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer struck a less combative tone during a press conference on Monday. But he nevertheless continued to argue that the media is trying to undermine the president, and stood by a debunked statement that the inauguration drew the “largest audience” of all time.

“I believe we have to be honest with the American people,” Spicer said at the briefing, responding to a reporter’s question about his commitment to truth-telling. He added: “I’m going to come out here and tell you the facts as I know them, and if we make a mistake I’ll do our best to correct it.” Later, however, he lamented that there is a “constant theme to undercut the enormous support” he said Trump has. “There’s an overall frustration when you turn on the television over and over again and get told that there’s this narrative.”

The press secretary’s pledge to tell the truth may indicate that the administration hopes to improve its relationship with the media, or at least the appearance of it, following criticism and mockery of Spicer’s hostile interaction with reporters over the weekend. At the same time, his insistence that the media treats Trump with a double standard, and his complaints that the media has created an anti-Trump narrative, highlights how difficult it will be to repair the relationship between the administration and the media.

At Monday’s briefing, Spicer appeared to concede that not everything he claimed on Saturday was accurate.

Even as he talked up the value of honesty, Spicer seemed unwilling to say that facts are not open for interpretation or debate. “I think sometimes we can disagree with the facts,” he said. He also suggested that sometimes the administration may relay incorrect information to reporters, but that misinformation on the part of the White House is not an indication of bad faith. “There are certain things that … we may not fully understand when we come out, but our intention is never to lie,” he added. Every presidential administration puts a political spin on the facts, and no administration is infallible. But if reporters were looking for reassurances that the Trump administration will be truthful in its dealings with the press, they may have still walked away from Monday’s press conference skeptical.

The new White House press secretary also defended an earlier assertion that Trump’s ceremony commanded “the largest audience” there’s ever been for an inauguration. On Saturday, Spicer accused the media of purposely understating the size of crowds that gathered to witness the president’s inauguration. In the process, he made a series of false or misleading statements about the proceedings. Most notably, he claimed that “this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe,” an assertion that fact-checking website PolitiFact deemed “flat-out wrong.” (Other fact checkers echoed PolitiFact’s determination.) Side-by-side photographs of the National Mall at Trump’s inauguration and Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009 indicate that last week’s event drew smaller crowds. Meanwhile, Obama’s first inauguration commanded a U.S. television audience of 37.8 million viewers, while Trump’s inauguration drew only 30.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen data.

Recommended: What Does Trump's 'Day of Patriotic Devotion' Really Mean?

On Monday, Spicer made clear that he is standing by his original claim. “I’m saying it was the total largest audience witnessed in person and around the globe,” he said. Spicer cited digital viewership as evidence for the claim, suggesting that CNN pulled in an online audience of 16.9 million viewers alone. In making his original claim on Saturday, Spicer did not cite audience-viewership stats—focusing chiefly on photographs of the National Mall, Metro ridership, logistical considerations, and crowd-size estimates to make his case. The Washington Post Fact Checker’s examination of his claims at the time noted that “we have not seen global data” on viewership, adding that it would update its post “as more data comes in, including viewership via live streams.” But CNN reports that online viewership hit a peak of 2.3 million concurrent streams when Trump delivered his inaugural speech. The Washington Post’s Philip Bump explains that the 16.9 million figure accounts for “streaming starts, meaning that someone popped into the stream and then left it.”