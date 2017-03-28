White House Blasts Sally Yates Washington Post Story

The president has made no secret of his disdain for many print news outlets, but what exactly does he like to read?

President Donald Trump's White House shot down a report that former acting attorney general Sally Yates was prevented by the administration from testifying about the president's potential ties to Russia. The Washington Post reported the story earlier Tuesday. Just minutes after the White House released a statement denying the allegations, Trump tweeted about "the failing" New York Times.

With Trump having devoted a significant amount of time on the campaign trail and in office working to discredit what he has called the "dishonest media," he has made it clear that he is no fan of many journalists. In addition to the New York Times, Trump has also railed against the Washington Post among other print news outlets. All of that may beg the following question for some: What does Trump like to read?

He has previously retweeted stories from conservative news outlets, including when he did just that for a column published in the New York Post Tuesday that lambasted the New York Times' "dishonesty." But aside from news articles that target his least favorite media outlets, the president enjoys other types of reading in his leisure, he told Tucker Carlson earlier this month.

"Well, you know, I love to read. Actually, I'm looking at a book, I'm reading a book, I'm trying to get started. Every time I do about a half a page, I get a phone call that there's some emergency, this or that," Trump said on the TV host's cable news show. "But we're going to see the home of Andrew Jackson today in Tennessee and I'm reading a book on Andrew Jackson. I love to read. I don't get to read very much, Tucker, because I'm working very hard on lots of different things, including getting costs down. The costs of our country are out of control. But we have a lot of great things happening, we have a lot of tremendous things happening."

Despite Trump's frequent complaints about coverage from the New York Times, the executive editor of the famed newspaper said the president was actually a bigger fan than he let on.

"I think he wants our favor, but when he can't have it, he gets hugely angry," Dean Baquet said while speaking on a panel at the South by Southwest

festival in Austin, Texas, on March 12. "I think The New York Times .... historically sets a certain kind of agenda. But I also think he's a New York guy, and The New York Times means a lot to him."

Not coincidentally, the panel Baquet was speaking on was named, "Covering POTUS: A Conversation with the Failing NYT."

