White House blames Democrats for not cooperating in repealing Obamacare

Amid complaints about the secrecy with which Republicans are drafting a health care bill, the White House Tuesday put the blame on Senate Democrats for refusing to cooperate. But a spokesman didn’t address the complaints of outside groups that very much want to be heard in the process.

At Tuesday’s White House briefing, press secretary Sean Spicer was asked how the current legislative process differs from the way the Democratic Congress enacted Obamacare in 2010. The Senate’s health care bill is being written in secret by a group of 13 Republican legislators chosen by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; senators outside the group, and even some of those in it, say they don’t know what it contains.

Republicans have long complained that Obama’s Affordable Care Act was written in secrecy without Republican input and rammed down the throats of Americans. The bill passed after months of hearings and debate. President Obama convened a bipartisan summit on health care on Feb. 25, 2010.

“I think we wanted to be part of the process back then,” said Spicer. “If you look at what Sen. Schumer said in February in a MoveOn.org call where he said no Democrats [are] going to go near this and what he said as part of a letter May 9, he said, ‘No Democrats are going to be part of an effort to repeal Obamacare.’”

“They have chosen to make themselves not part of this process,” continued Spicer. “When Sen. McConnell brings the bill forward, I’m sure there will be plenty of time to have debate. It’s the Senate, there’s always going to be time to debate.”

Spicer was reminded that McConnell was planning on voting on the bill as early as next week in order to have it passed by the customary July 4 recess.

“Well, OK, but again, next week, I’ll let Sen. McConnell determine the Senate schedule and run the Senate that he sees fit,” said Spicer. “But let’s not mistake ourselves with how they approach this thing. Their leader, Sen. Schumer, made it very clear on at least two separate occasions that they didn’t want to be part of this process. They didn’t want to repeal and replace Obamacare, they were happy with Obamacare. We believe that Obamacare is failing, we want a better system for the American people, a patient-centric health care system that brings down costs and brings more accessibility to people. That’s it. They made it very clear that they didn’t want to engage in this process. So to turn around now and second-guess, that’s something they should take up with their own leader.”

A Congressional Budget Office estimate of the House legislation projects that 23 million people will lose health care by 2026 if passes, and that it would increase the costs for Americans who are older or who have lower incomes. Some analysts believe that one reason for Obamacare’s instability is intentional sabotage by Republicans.

Democrats have complained about the legislative process, with Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri ripping it as a “backroom” deal earlier this month. On Tuesday, a trio of Democratic senators live-streamed their trip to the CBO in an attempt to procure a copy of the legislation. They were unsuccessful.

Outside medical groups have also said they have been cut out of the process. The American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society and the March of Dimes have all been ignored by McConnell’s office, according to a Los Angeles Times report.

“The Senate staff generally don’t know anything,” Dick Woodruff, vice president of the American Cancer Society’s advocacy arm, told the LA Times. “There are so few people who understand what is going on that having meetings isn’t particularly productive. … This is such a closed process.”

“It is deeply disturbing,” said Erika Sward, assistant vice president of the American Lung Association, in an interview with the LA Times. “Patients groups like ours need to make sure that our patients’ needs for healthcare will be met. … We can’t do that if we can’t see what is being proposed.”