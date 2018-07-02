White House attorney McGahn to lead Trump's Supreme Court search

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top White House attorney Don McGahn will oversee President Donald Trump's selection and confirmation process for a Supreme Court nominee to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, the White House said on Monday.

McGahn held the same role for the process that led to Trump's selection of Neil Gorsuch, who has become one of the most conservative justices on the court.

"Teams of attorneys from the White House Counsel’s Office and Department of Justice are working to ensure the president has all the information he needs to choose his nominee," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "The Department of Justice is fully engaged to support the nomination and confirmation efforts."

Sanders said her deputy, Raj Shah, will handle communications on the issue and coordinate with Republican allies in Congress. Justin Clark, director of the White House's Office of Public Liaison, will coordinate the administration's outreach to outside groups.

