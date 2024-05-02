Federal funding approved for Ohioans impacted by March tornadoes

A major disaster has been declared in Ohio in the areas affected by the March 14 tornadoes.

This declaration will make federal funding available for those in counties impacted by the tornadoes including the following Miami Valley counties: Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer, and Miami.

>> PHOTOS: Strong tornadoes, severe storms bring destruction across Miami Valley

The funding includes grants for housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured properties, and other programs to help people and business owners, according to the White House.

“Today’s announcement is welcome news and will get additional necessary resources to the families and businesses recovering after the deadly tornadoes that swept through Central Ohio a month and a half ago. I will continue to push the administration and FEMA to make sure support gets to the families and businesses picking up the pieces after these storms,” said Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Gov. Mike DeWine said he sent a letter to President Joe Biden on March 29, 2024 requesting a federal disaster declaration.

“Ohio EMA and my administration have worked tirelessly to advocate on behalf of the victims of the recent tornadoes in and around Indian Lake,” DeWine said. " I thank FEMA and the President for hearing our calls to provide needed federal relief to affected Ohioans as soon as possible.”

Those impacted can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.







