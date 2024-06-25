White House to appeal student loan repayment plan ruling

The White House on Tuesday said the Biden administration will appeal two court orders that blocked key parts of its student loan repayment plan known as SAVE.

"The Department of Justice will be appealing both decisions to block key provisions of our SAVE Plan," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wrote on the social media platform X." We will never stop fighting to lower monthly payments and help borrowers get out from under the burden of student debt — no matter how many times Republican elected officials try to stop us."

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the Biden administration would “vigorously defend” its SAVE plan after being dealt two major legal blows Monday.

The two federal judges, in response to lawsuits filed by Republican-led states, blocked the Education Department from moving forward with major provisions to further reduce monthly payments for borrowers and cancel more debt under the plan known as SAVE.

More than 8 million loan borrowers are enrolled in SAVE, which the Biden administration launched last year. The Education Department has already canceled $5.5 billion of debt for 414,000 borrowers enrolled in the plan, with more scheduled. The SAVE program has been a cornerstone of President Joe Biden's efforts to provide student debt relief to borrowers after his sweeping loan forgiveness plan was blocked at the Supreme Court last year.

“Republican elected officials and special interests sued to block their own constituents from being able to benefit from this plan — even though the department has relied on the authority under the Higher Education Act three times over the last 30 years to implement income-driven repayment plans,” Cardona said in a statement. “We will continue to provide this long-overdue relief, no matter how many times Republican elected officials and their allies try to stop us."

The Education Department is still reviewing the rulings, but Cardona emphasized the parts of the plan that were upheld by the courts. He said SAVE still lowers monthly payments for millions of borrowers, and that millions will continue to have a $0 monthly payment.

“President Biden, Vice President Harris, and I remain committed to our work to fix a broken student loan system and make college more affordable for more Americans,” Cardona said. “We remain proud of our work providing debt relief to more than 4.75 million Americans.”