White Horse Pike traffic initiative seeks to curb accidents on deadly road for pedestrians

WATERFORD TWP. – A deadly year on the White Horse Pike ended with a heart-breaking tragedy in 2023.

Two small children — a nine-month-old baby and a 2-year-old toddler — died after a vehicle hit them on the pike near the Atco Motel on Dec. 29. A third pedestrian, identified only as an adult with the children, survived with injuries, police say.

The Dec. 29 accident marked the ninth fatal crash in 2023 along the pike, a heavily traveled, multi-lane road that runs through 15 municipalities in Camden County.

The year-long total of 10 deaths on the road, also known as Route 30, edged up from nine in 2022, according to New Jersey State Police.

Allegation of driving while intoxicated Gerard Norum charged after fatal crash on White Horse Pike in Somerdale

Authorities now have launched a $400,000 state-funded effort to “significantly reduce” the number of preventable accidents along the highway from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge to the Pinelands.

The initiative will tackle “a common theme in these crashes: distracted driving and disregarding the speed limit,” Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAuley said at a March 25 news conference.

Plan will target dangerous drivers

“Too often drivers are looking at their cellphones and ignoring the speed limit, resulting in catastrophe,” MacAuley said at a news conference held in a field near a pike intersection.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAuley announces a traffic-safety initiative for the White Horse Pike.

Under the plan, municipal police departments along the White Horse Pike corridor will tackle “aggressive and distracted driving, while also focusing on seat belt safety and, most importantly, pedestrian safety,” says a statement released by Camden County.

All but one of Camden County’s pedestrian deaths in 2023 occurred on the pike, according to police.

One of the pike’s victims was a bicyclist; the others were drivers or passengers in vehicles.

Expect more police on White Horse Pike

The initiative will help to provide “a noticeable increase in police presence” along the pike, said Waterford Police Department Chief Daniel Cormaney.

In the wake of last year’s accidents, his department has focused its efforts “on both pedestrians and motorists in an attempt to educate and reduce the infractions that contribute to these types of accidents.”

A graphic shows police departments that patrol the White Horse Pike in Camden County.

Waterford police have provided no additional details about the Dec. 29 crash, which remains under investigation.

A pedestrian also died on the pike in Waterford in November.

The state Department of Transportation reports 11,251 accidents on the pike — 80 of them fatal — since 2010.

Almost 4,000 crashes injured people during that period — and more than 7,000 “involved driver inattention or distracted driving,” says the county’s statement.

It says unsafe speeds were to blame for 692 of the accidents.

The program involves the prosecutor’s office, 15 police departments between Camden and Waterford, and the state Division of Highway Traffic Safety.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: White Horse Pike is county's most dangerous road for pedestrians