COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Engineer's Office has announced that White Eyes Township Road 173 will be closed for a bridge replacement from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 3:30 p.m. May 31. The road will be closed one-tenth of a mile east of Ohio 93 during work on Bridge 1 of the road.

