White Earth Nation Receives $1.75M Energy Storage Grant

The White Earth Nation in northern Minnesota received $1.75 million to use energy storage to increase their solar power usage. The project will expand an existing solar array at Pine Point Elementary School and Community Center to help lower electricity costs and support White Earth’s goal to be energy independent.

U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-MN), a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, announced the award.

“Tribal Nations have always been leaders in environmental stewardship,” Smith said.. “This funding will help White Earth Tribal Nation continue building a more resilient and clean energy system for the Tribe.”

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity selected three communities across the country to receive a total of $3.7 million in project development assistance under the Energy Storage for Social Equity Program.

The program successfully launched in March 2022 and selected 14 communities for similar projects that focused on providing a strategy for energy access and affordability, decarbonization, environmental impact, resilience, and social impact. The funding will promote an equitable clean energy transition, advance more affordable and reliable electricity, and support the Biden Administration’s Justice40 goals.

