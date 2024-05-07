White coated candy shipped nationwide recalled over salmonella contamination concerns

Multiple varieties of candies and snacks were recalled Sunday over potential salmonella poisoning, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Prodcuts from Palmer Candy in Sioux City, Iowa with white coatings were voluntarily recalled after the company was informed by its liquid coating supplier that its coating could be contaminated.

The recalled items were distributed nationwide in Walmart, HyVee, Dollar General and Target.

The products were also sent to distributors in Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

No illnesses were reported by the FDA in the announcement Monday.

Palmer Candy said in a Sunday press release that production of the products had been haulted pending an investigation.

"While there is a very, very small chance (of contamination), when you are working with food and safety, 99.9% is not 100%," Marty Palmer, CEO of Palmer Candy told the Des Moines Register, a part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

Palmer reiterated his confidence in the low likelihood that his company's products were contaminated in a phone call with USA TODAY Tuesday.

Recalled candy packages

Products Best-By Dates Caramel Swirl Pretzels 4oz 12/28/2024 CARAMEL SWIRL PRETZELS 6oz 12/19/24, 12/20/24 and 1/19/25 CLASSIC YOGURT PRETZELS 28# 12/11/24 - 1/8/25 COOKIES & CREAM YUMMY CHOW 14# 12/6/24 - 1/8/25 ENROBED PRETZEL RODS 8oz 1/22/25 FAVORITE DAY BAKERY WHITE FUDGE MINI COOKIES 7oz 4/4/25, 4/5/25, 4/15/25, 4/18/25 FROSTED MUNCHY MEDLEY BOWL 15oz 1/3/25 FROSTED PATRIOT FROSTED PRETZELS 28# 1/2/25, 1/3/25 FROSTED PRETZELS 6oz 1/23/25 MUNCHY MEDLEY 15# 12/14/24, 1/3/25 MUNCHY MEDLEY 4oz 12/27/24, 12/28/24 and 1/19/25 MUNCHY MEDLEY 6oz 12/20/24 MUNCHY MEDLEY TO GO 4oz 12/25/24, 1/19/25 PATRIOTIC MUNCHY MEDLEY BOWL 15oz 1/19/25 PATRIOTIC PRETZELS 14oz 1/25/25, 1/26/25 PATRIOTIC PRETZELS 6oz 1/19/25 PATRIOTIC RED, WHITE & BLUE PRETZEL TWISTS 14oz 12/13/24 - 1/15/25 PATRIOTIC SNACK MIX 13oz 1/19/25, 1/22/25 and 2/1/25 PATRIOTIC WHITE FUDGE COOKIES 7oz 4/23/25 PEANUT BUTTER SNACK MIX 12oz 11/13/24 - 12/15/24 PEANUT BUTTER SNACK MIX TO GO 4.5oz 1/18/25 SNACKIN' WITH THE CREW! MIZZOU MUNCHY MEDLEY 7oz 12/18/24, 12/19/24 SNACKIN' WITH THE CREW! TIGER TREATS 7oz 12/18/24, 12/19/24 STAR SNACKS CHOW DOWN 25# 12/6/24, 12/7/24 STRAWBERRY YOGURT COATED PRETZELS 10oz 1/5/25, 1/23/25 SWEET SMILES YOGURT COVERED PRETZELS 3.25oz 12/18/24 - 1/4/25 VANILLA YOGURT COVERED PRETZELS 10oz 1/5/25, 1/22/25 YOGURT PRETZEL 14# 12/14/24 - 12/21/24 ZEBRA FUDGE COOKIES 7oz 3/13/25, 4/1/25 - 4/2/25

Palmer Candy Company recalled its “White Coated Confectionary Items” because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Symptoms of and treatment for salmonella disease

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. The signs of salmonella poisoning include:

Bloody diarrhea or diarrhea that lasts more than three days without improving

Diarrhea and fever over 102 degrees Fahrenheit

Excessive vomiting, especially if it prevents you from keeping liquids down

Signs of dehydration, including dry mouth and throat, infrequent peeing and feeling dizzy when standing up

Stomach cramps

These symptoms most commonly occur between six hours and six days after exposure. Though most people recover in four to seven days, those with weakened immune systems, including children younger than 5 and adults over 65, may experience more severe symptoms that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Palmer candy products recalled for possible salmonella contamination