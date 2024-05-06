White-coated candy recalled nationwide over salmonella risk

A range of white confectionary products sold nationwide is being recalled because the treats could be contaminated with salmonella, a potentially dangerous bacteria, an Iowa company said Monday.

The recalled items were sold in retailers including Dollar General, HyVee, Target and Walmart, Sioux City-based Palmer Candy stated in a recall notice.

The company was notified by its liquid coating supplier that there was potential for contamination from an ingredient potentially tainted with salmonella by one of the supplier's suppliers, Palmer Candy said.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the young, frail or elderly as well as in those with weakened immune systems, according to the notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. It can also cause symptoms including abdominal pain, nausea, fever and vomiting in the otherwise healthy.

The recalled products comes in a variety of retail packaging, including bags, pouches and tubs.

People who bought any of the recalled products should return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with with questions can call (800) 831-0828 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The recall includes the following products and best-by dates:

Caramel Swirl Pretzels 4-ounce 12/28/2024Caramel Swirl Pretzels 6 -ounce 12/19/2024 and 01/19/2025Classic Yogurt Pretzels 28# 12/11/2024 - 01/08/2025Cookies & Cream Yummy Chow 14# 12/06/2024 - 01/08/2025Enrobed Pretzels Rods 8-ounce 01/22/2025Favorite Day Bakery White Funde Mini Cookies 7-ounce 04/04/2025, 04/05/2025 and 04/18/2025Frosted Munchy Medley Bowl 15-ounce 01/03/2025Frosted Patriot Frosted Pretzels 28# 01/02/2025 and 01/03/2025Frosted Pretzels 6-ounce 01/23/2025Munchy Medley 15# 12/14/2024 and 01/03/2025Munchy Medley 4-ounce 12/27/2024, 12/28/2024 and 01/19/2025Munchy Medley 6-ounce 12/20/2024Munchy Medley To Go 4-ounce 12/25/2024 and 01/19/2025Patriotic Munchy Medley Bowl 15-ounce 01/19/2025Patriotic Pretzels 14-ounce 01/25/2025 and 01/26/2025Patriotic Pretzels 6-ounce 01/19/2025Patriotic Red, White & Blue Pretzel Twists 14-ounce 12/13/2024 and 01/15/2025Patriotic Snack Mix 13-ounce 01/19/2025 and 02/01/2025Patriotic White Fudge Cookies 7-ounce 04/23/2025Peanut Butter Snack Mix 12-ounce 11/13/2024 and 12/15/2024Peanut Butter Snack Mix To Go 4.5-ounce 01/18/2025Snackin' With The Crew! Mizzou Munchy Medley 7-ounce 12/18/2024 and 12/19/2024Snackin' With The Crew! Tiger Treats 7-ounce 12/18/2024 and 12/19/2024Star Snacks Chow Down 25# 12/06/2024 and 12/07/2024Strawberry Yogurt Coated Pretzels 10-ounce 01/05/2025 and 01/23/2025Sweet Smiles Yogurt Covered Pretzels 3.25-ounce 12/18/2024 - 01/04/2025Vanilla Yogurt Covered Pretzels 10-ounce 01/05/2024 and 01/22/2025Yogurt Pretzel 14# 12/14/2024 - 12/21/2024Zebra Fudge Cookies 7-ounce 03/13/2025, 04/01/2025 - 04/02/2025

