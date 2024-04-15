Whirlpool Foundation awards 25 scholarships

CLYDE - The Whirlpool Foundation has awarded 25 scholarships to the students of Whirlpool Corporation employees through its Sons and Daughters College and Vocational Training Scholarship program.

Since the scholarship program's inception, the Foundation has offered traditional four-year college/university scholarships. Beginning in 2023, the scholarship program was expanded to meet the post-secondary educational needs of students who aspire to pursue a career in the vocational-technical career pathway.

These scholarships are granted to the best and brightest among high school seniors across Whirlpool locations, including the eight U.S. manufacturing communities. The Whirlpool Foundation provides scholarships through a competitive process in which children of more than 20,000 U.S. Whirlpool Corporation employees are eligible to participate.

“We know that post-secondary education opportunities may not be the same for everyone, and more importantly, education is different for everyone,” said Deb O’Connor, managing director of Whirlpool Foundation. “The Whirlpool Foundation recognizes that difference, sees the importance of inclusivity, and strives to provide access to career pathways for all students. By supporting students’ diverse career interests and aspirations, we also contribute to our innovative workforce.”

Five local students tapped for scholarships

The following local students have been selected to receive a Whirlpool Sons and DaughtersScholarship:

Alexis Quickle, Old Fort High School, is the daughter of Ed Quickle and a recipient of the Whirlpool Corporation Clyde Operations University Scholarship. She is excited to announce that she will attend The Ohio State University in the fall of 2024 to study Aerospace Engineering.

Joseph Faber, Sandusky St. Mary High School, is the son of Tad Faber and a recipient of Whirlpool Corporation’s Clyde Operations University Scholarship. He is excited to announce that he will attend Kent State in the fall of 2024 to study Architecture.

Mackenzie Nevison, Huron High School, is the daughter of Steven Nevison and a recipient of the Whirlpool Corporation Clyde Operations University Scholarship. Mackenzie will attend Ohio University in the fall of 2024 to major in Speech Pathology and Audiology.

Kenyon Bilbrey, Clyde High School, is the son of Ruben Rosales and a recipient of the Whirlpool Corporation Clyde Operations University Scholarship. Kenyon will be attending The Ohio State University in the fall to major in Pre-Law Business.

Mikayla Lieske, Clyde High School, daughter of Amy Flores and a recipient of the Whirlpool Corporation Vocational Scholarship. Mikayla will attend Owen’s Community College in the fall of 2024 and continue her studies in Diagnostic Medical Sonography.

