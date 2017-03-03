While Sessions Met Kislyak, Other Campaigns and Senators Kept Moscow at Arm’s Length

After Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States, raised eyebrows for his front-row seat at Donald Trump’s first foreign-policy speech last April, embassy representatives made a hurried overture to the campaign of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

The response was a noncommittal “we’ll see,” one former campaign official said, describing it as a “slow roll.” In the end, no one from the former secretary of state’s campaign met with Kislyak or any other Russian official, nor had any intention to do so, several former Clinton campaign officials told Foreign Policy Thursday. But the Russians’ timing wasn’t coincidental, the official said.

“Note the timing of it: When they attempted to reach out, it was being very publicly reported about Kislyak that he actually featured so prominently — they were spooked,” the former campaign official said. “We never pursued any contact with them. Because, why?”

That moment in a chandelier-hung Washington, D.C., ballroom has taken on new significance now that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has become latest Trump administration official to fall under suspicion for misrepresenting communication with Russian officials. During his confirmation hearing, Sessions had said that while he was a Trump surrogate, he didn’t have any contact with the Russians, though in fact he’d met with Kislyak at least twice, in July and on Sept. 8, and potentially at the April speech.

Sessions ultimately recused himself Thursday from any investigations into ties between Russia and Trump while continuing to insist his meetings with Kislyak were a routine part of his role as a senator and not in his capacity as one of the Trump campaign’s closest national security advisors.

Sessions said in a press conference at the Department of Justice on Thursday that he’d spoken truthfully, because he “never had meetings with Russian operatives or government intermediaries about the Trump campaign.”

But among those vying for the presidency, the Trump campaign seems to be alone in meeting with Kislyak or other Russian government officials. That appears to undermine Sessions’s defense amid continued calls by lawmakers for his resignation as the nation’s top law enforcement official.

Trump’s main rival during the Republican primary, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who served with Sessions on the Armed Services Committee, made sure to keep Moscow at arm’s length, officials told FP.

Among others running for president, neither Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) or Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) met with any Russian officials. Senior national security leaders including Sens. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) and John McCain (R-Ariz.) never held such meetings as Sessions did, either, officials told FP. And of the 26 senators on the Armed Services Committee, only Sessions met with Kislyak in 2016, according to the Washington Post.

What’s more, he used campaign funds for travel to Cleveland for the Republican National Convention, where he spoke with Kislyak, according to the Wall Street Journal, making it doubtful the trip was part of his Senate business.

Trump, for his part, had vowed “total” confidence in Sessions, just before the attorney general recused himself Thursday. Later, Trump lashed out on Twitter, saying the native Alabamian is an “honest man” and Democrats have “lost their grip,” amid a leak-fueled “witch hunt.”

Cruz, a fellow conservative, also defended the staunch-right former Alabama senator and attorney, saying he should’ve been more precise in his confirmation testimony but simply misspoke. Cruz called the story a “nothingburger” Thursday morning, noting he’d met with six ambassadors in the last month alone. Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), who asked Sessions the pointed question in the hearing, likely met with foreign leaders as well, Cruz said.

But other Republicans — including Cruz himself — were careful not to cultivate any contact with the Russian government in the heat of the presidential election.

Cruz’s Senate office confirmed that in the course of his presidential campaign, in which he finished runner-up to Trump for the GOP nomination, as well as throughout his own tenure on the Armed Services Committee, the native Texan never had any calls or meetings with Kislyak or any other Russian official, nor did they seek one.