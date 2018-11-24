While Searching For Alien Life, Astronomers Detected Water In The Atmosphere Of Gas Planet HR 8799c

Artist's depiction of a planet More

While astronomers were busy seeking out alien life at the Keck Observatory in Maunakea, Hawaii, they were able to learn more about the gas planet HR 8799c, one of four planets that orbit their parent star HR 8799 at a distance of 179 light years away from Earth. This planet was, surprisingly, found to contain water in its atmosphere.

According to the Daily Mail, HR 8799c is located in the constellation of Pegasus and is a tremendously large planet, approximately seven times larger than Jupiter. Astronomers discovered a distinct lack of methane in the atmosphere of this planet, while also detecting water in its atmosphere through the use of high-resolution spectroscopy coupled with adaptive optics, which helped to stifle the blurring that would normally occur due to the atmosphere of Earth.

Click here to continue and read more...