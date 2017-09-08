While Hurricanes Batter The South, The West Is On Fire

While the South drowns amid a succession of unprecedented and record-shattering hurricanes, the West is burning.

Some 172 fires are burning across the region, 78 of which the National Interagency Fire Center considers “large” incidents of greater than 100 forested acres or 300 grassland acres.

So far this year, more than 8 million acres have burned, scarring and scorching western Montana and the Pacific Northwest, and smothering cities as far away as Denver in thick smoke.

That’s nearly twice the 10-year average of 5.5 million acres, and it’s taking its toll everywhere, including on state budgets.

Nine firefighters have died since the beginning of 2017 (two of them in training) and another 35 were injured, reports the Associated Press. Upwards of 26,000 are currently deployed across the West fighting the blazes.

“It has been a long and challenging fire season in Montana,” the state’s Gov. Steve Bullock told the Helena Independent Record Thursday. “We’ve had losses to homes, livestock, forage and infrastructure, and we’ve tragically lost the lives of two wildland firefighters.”

Montana has already spent $53.7 million fighting the wildfires, far exceeding the $32.5 million it had set aside this year for the purpose. Lower than expected state revenues forced the state to cut its fire fund in half in April.

Oregon, too, has been hit especially bad. More than a dozen large fires are ravaging the state, including the Eagle Creek Fire, which has ignited tens of thousands of acres of Oregon’s iconic Columbia River Gorge:

Despite a handful of devastating fires in the state of Washington, some adventurous golfers in North Bonneville still made their tee time earlier this week, resulting in a viral image of stark contrasts.

