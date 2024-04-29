While fleeing illegal street takeover, driver killed cyclist, Broward deputies say

A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday after the Broward Sheriff’s Office says he struck and killed a bicyclist in Fort Lauderdale while fleeing from deputies who had interrupted an illegal street takeover moments earlier.

Around 12:30 a.m., Broward deputies were dispatched to McNab Road and Andrews Avenue in Pompano Beach following reports of cars taking over the intersection.

At some point, deputies say, Kenroy Samuel Jackson Jr., driving a 2017 Mercedes C300 coupe, crashed into a marked K9 vehicle. Jackson then sped away northbound on Andrews Avenue, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Investigators say deputies lost sight of the Mercedes until they spotted it crashed in the 1500 block of North Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

According to them, Jackson lost control of the Mercedes in a curve, and hit Eric Gray, who was riding his bicycle south on northbound Andrews Avenue’s bicycle lane and approaching Northwest 15th Avenue. The bicyclist, whose age was not released by police citing a victim privacy law, was struck by the rear driver’s side of the Mercedes.

Gray and his bicycle, deputies say, were thrown in the air before landing on the pavement, deputies said. Gray died in the street.

Jackson, deputies say, tried to run away but deputies put him in handcuffs before he could go far.

The Hollywood resident was booked into the BSO Main Jail, where he remained Monday morning pending a bond hearing. He faces several charges including aggravated fleeing with serious injury or death, aggravated battery on an officer, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and participation in unlawful race.