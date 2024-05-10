While 2 women aim for world record, bats, burritos and poop among 6 Florida records to know

Two Florida women recently attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest distance driven in a toy car. And they failed due to a technicality they didn’t see coming, but have said they plan to try again.

When, or if, they do, Cassie Aran and Lauren Lee will join a long and fun list of people who broke a world record in Florida.

Here’s why Cassie Aran and Lauren Lee will have to take another toy car expedition to break that record and a quick roundup of some interesting world records that were set in Florida.

Who are the women driving across Florida in toy cars?

Aran and Lee started their journey from Friendship Fountain in Jacksonville in March, setting out to drive about 500 miles in toy cars. The two arrived in Key West earlier this week.

Although Aran and Lee did break the world record for the longest distance driven in toy cars, they’ll have to try again if they want their names in the Guinness Book of World Records.

About halfway through their trip, Guinness emailed the girls, saying that since they decided to raise money along the way (for one of their favorite nonprofits), they would have to pay Guinness for their spot in the book.

“The drive would also be for a good cause as the women hoped to "save animals along the way" by organizing a fundraiser for Best Friends Animal Society. As of Friday, over $16,000 has been donated, surpassing the women's goal of $10,000,” USA TODAY reported last week.

"We received an email from (Guinness World Record) essentially saying it's free to attempt any record, but since we were raising money, it technically put us into a different category," Lee told USA TODAY. "We weren't just individuals doing this anymore, it put us into a corporate category."

"We decided the animals were obviously more important than the title," Lee said. "It's something we can always do again, we love doing stuff like this anyway.”

The pair told News4Jax, who broke the story of their journey back in March, that they’ll try to break the world record again, with a different travel route.

“We’re going to be doing this again in a few months but better and longer with a completely different route,” Aran told News4Jax.

“I won’t announce what the route is yet, but it is nuts! But that will give us a few months to come up with the money that we have to pay Guinness so that our third attempt and final attempt will be able to still be a fundraiser to save animals. So don’t worry, we still plan on getting the record for the Longest Journey by Toy Car.”

Click here to read more about Aran and Lee’s journey.

What world records does Florida have?

Here are some of the most interesting world records that were set in Florida, according to Guinness World Records’ website:

UF’s artificial bat house is the largest in the world: “The world's most populated artificial bat roost is the bat house constructed in March 1991 at the University of Florida. It is occupied by approximately 300,000 insectivorous bats, which can collectively devour at least 2.5 billion insects per night. This is roughly equivalent to 1,100 kg of insects by weight.”

Longest human electrical circuit: “ The longest human electrical circuit consists of 1,679 participants and was achieved by The School District of Collier County in Naples, Florida, on 26 May 2022. Students from both the elementary and high schools participated and the line measured 830 meters.”

Most donuts (spins) in a monster truck: “The most donuts (spins) in a monster truck in one minute is 44, and was achieved by Bari Musawwir, driving ‘Zombie’ in Bradenton, Florida, on 25 June 2020. Bari also achieved the record for most consecutive donuts (spins) in a monster truck, with 58 donuts.”

World’s largest collection of fossilized poop: “The largest collection of coprolite belongs to George Frandsen and consists of 1,277 coprolites (fossilized animal feces), as verified at the South Florida Museum in Bradenton, Florida, on 1 August 2015.”

Most-tattooed female senior citizen: “The most tattooed senior citizen (female) is Charlotte Guttenberg, who has 98.75% of her body tattooed, as verified in Melbourne, Florida, on 7 November 2017. At the time of approval, Charlotte also holds the record for the most tattooed woman ever.”

Fastest time to eat a burrito: “The fastest time to eat a burrito is 31.47 sec, and was achieved by Miki Sudo (USA) in Tampa, Florida, on 22 October 2022. Miki Sudo is married to fellow competitive eater Nick Wehry, who achieved the most hot dogs eaten in three minutes on the same day.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Here's a list of Florida weird world records. Included are bats, poop