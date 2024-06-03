Where's a state trooper when you need one? In Arizona, maybe nowhere

It’s 9 p.m. and you’re cruising down the highway in rural Arizona when suddenly, you’re sideswiped by a drunk driver. Or a tire blows out and you lose control of the car. Or God forbid, a wrong-way driver is coming right at you.

If you’re lucky, you survive and call 911. That’s when your luck runs out.

Because nobody’s coming. Not for a long while anyway.

For the first time in memory — or possibly, ever — Department of Public Safety staffing is so low that nobody’s patrolling freeways and interstates in 13 of the state’s 15 counties once the sun goes down. Low pay and high attrition have left the agency with a historic number of vacancies in the Arizona Highway Patrol.

It’s likely to stay that way, until our leaders decide that public safety is a priority — not just in their campaign brochures but in the state budget.

DPS has 1 officer for every 16,000 motorists

Traffic flows along Highway 60 in Tempe on June 1, 2023.

“It’s catastrophic,” Jeff Hawkins, president of the Arizona State Troopers Association, told me. “We currently have only Pima and Maricopa counties that are being filled with night shifts. The rest of the state goes dark. There’s not a trooper on the freeway after dark until 5 in the morning.”

That’s great news for drunks, drug traffickers and child kidnappers.

For the rest of us, not so much.

Arizona law limits DPS to no more than one highway patrol officer for every 2,500 motorists. I think it’s safe to say there’s no danger of breaking that law.

We’re at one for every 16,000, Hawkins said.

Low pay won't attract or retain good staff

DPS is funded for 1,500 troopers. The agency can’t fill 500 of those spots, which is likely why you notice cars blowing by as if you’re standing still when you’re driving 80 mph along Loop 202 or Interstate 17.

Really, is it any wonder that traffic fatalities on state highways and interstates are up? They’ve spiked 27% since 2019, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s most recent report on motor crash statistics.

It’s what happens when our leaders cheap out on public safety.

DPS is the lowest-paid law enforcement agency in the state. Meanwhile, cities have increased police pay in recent years to fill their own vacancies.

No wonder troopers are taking gigs elsewhere

In Phoenix, recruits now pull down $70,000 a year in base pay, and that’s before all the add-ons that boost pay. Experienced officers can make $108,000 in base pay.

Come to work for DPS and you’ll start at $66,000 and top out at $91,000. And you’ll often work without backup, given the paper-thin staffing on our streets.

In the last three years, Hawkins told me 313 DPS troopers have bolted for greener pastures, taking $62 million worth of state-supplied training with them.

Also taking with them any prospect of help when we need it as we drive the state’s highways and byways.

Lawmakers can help reverse the staffing crisis

Maricopa County has 119 vacancies. Instead of having 50 to 60 troopers on the roads at night, Hawkins said there are closer to 20, including supervisors.

It’s “not uncommon,” he said, for there to be literally nobody patrolling Maricopa County freeways at night, as the few officers on duty are busy booking drunks or writing reports.

Arizona's leadership deficit: Is worse than its budget deficit

Hawkins has been making the rounds at the Legislature and Governor’s Office, asking for $35 million in the coming year’s budget to fund a 15% pay raise for troopers, detectives and dispatchers.

That, he said, would put DPS closer to the top end of police pay, making it easier to recruit and keep troopers.

He sounds optimistic. Based on my read of this Legislature, he shouldn’t be.

Don't count on it with this budget deficit

Our leaders have historically stiffed DPS in their zeal to cut the budget or fund their pet projects.

The state already is facing a $1.3 billion deficit, thanks to recent income tax cuts that largely benefited Arizona’s wealthiest residents and a universal school voucher program that is diverting hundreds of millions of dollars into the pockets of parents who already had their kids in private school.

Something to think about next time you’re on Loop 202 or Interstate 17 and some guy with road rage cuts you off and cusses you out and you’re just praying that he doesn’t have a gun.

You can call 911 and hope for the best.

Me? I think it might better to call your legislator.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @LaurieRobertsaz.

