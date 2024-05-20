Where were tornadoes in Oklahoma last night? See where storm damage has been reported

Oklahomans saw another round of severe weather Sunday night, including tornadoes and large hail.

Western Oklahoma storms formed in the afternoon and moved into the Oklahoma City metro area after 9 p.m.

Here's what we know about where tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma and what storm damage has been reported so far.

Where were tornadoes in Oklahoma last night?

A tornado was seen by multiple storm spotters near southwest Yukon and northwest Mustang Sunday night, and was just south of Clarence E Page Airport near NW 10 and Cimarron Road at 9:48 p.m.

A storm also produced a tornado near Custer City, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a tornado emergency just before 8 p.m.

Tornado damage in OKC

As of late Sunday night, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said there were no reports of injuries in Oklahoma City last night after a tornado warned storm moved through the south OKC area.

Holt said city emergency management teams would be monitoring any storm damage and that at least one OKC home was damaged near NW 10 and Cimarron.

Storm damage is seen in Canadian County, Monday, May 20, 2024. A possible tornado came through the area near Cimarron Road and NW 10 on Sunday evening.

Storm damage in Oklahoma: Reports in Blaine County, Custer County

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management received reports of storm damage in Blaine County, including damage to a nursing home in Hydro and a barn roof in Geary.

In Custer County, ten to 15 homes were damaged between Custer City and Hydro. Three homes were damaged in Butler and two people were injured.

As severe storms continue tonight in northwest Oklahoma, we are in contact with emergency managers in the impacted areas ⛈️



Damage assessments are ongoing, but the following reports have been received by the State Emergency Operations Center as of 11 p.m.: #okwx — Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM) (@okem) May 20, 2024

Power outages in Oklahoma

As of Monday morning, about 2,000 OG&E customers were without power, mostly in central and south Oklahoma City.

Nearly 4,000 Public Service Company of Oklahoma customers were without power Monday morning, mostly in Tulsa.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Reported tornadoes in Oklahoma left damage in Canadian County