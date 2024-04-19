Where to get weed? An updated list of NJ legal weed dispensary

Yes, there is a New Jersey legal weed dispensary near you. It may not be in your town, but it's probably in your county. In most parts of the state, you should have one within a half-hour drive at the most.

And in some places — like Somerset, Mount Holly and West Milford — you might have more cannabis dispensaries than McDonald's fast food restaurants.

The Asbury Park Press has spent two years updating its in-house list of every single licensed dispensary that's open for business in the Garden State. As of April 19, recreational marijuana customers can purchase cannabis at 120 different New Jersey dispensaries, compared to 25 just one year ago.

Of those stores, 45 dispensaries are open to both medical marijuana patients and recreational customers. Another seven New Jersey dispensaries are open exclusively to patients.

The last year saw the birth and eventual dominance of adult use dispensaries in the marketplace. There are now 75 adult use dispensaries in 20 of 21 counties, as far north as Sussex and as south as West Cape May, from the banks of the Delaware River to the Atlantic Ocean.

The number of dispensaries in New Jersey have boomed, even as the number of towns that actually welcome them has slowly crawled along. Only 29% of municipalities have passed ordinances expressly allowing dispensaries, as of this month.

That hasn't stopped the New Jersey Cannabis Regulation from issuing new dispensary licenses. On April 11, the commission issued seven conditional licenses to dispensary applicants, who have six months to secure a location and convert those licenses to standard, annual licenses. The commission also approved another nine dispensary conversions, as well as another two annual dispensary license applicants and the expansion of one medical marijuana dispensary in Somerset.

Here's a list and map of every legal weed or medical marijuana dispensary in New Jersey, and you can find their hours of operation and contact information in our handy table below.

NJ dispensary near me: Adult use customers

1634 Funk (Jersey City)

A21 Wellness Dispensary (Scotch Plains)

Anja (Highland Park)

Baked by the River (Lambertville)

Bakin' Bad (Atlantic City)

Blossom Dispensary (Jersey City)

Blue Oak Dispensary (Bloomfield)

Botera (Union)

Camden Apothecary (Camden)

Cannabis Clubhouse (Sussex)

The Cannabis Place (Jersey City)

Cannaboy Treehouse (South Orange)

Castaway Cannabis (Delran)

Cloud Nine Dispensary (North Plainfield)

Cookies Harrison (Harrison)

Dank Poet Dispensary (Washington Borough)

Daylite Cannabis (Mount Laurel)

The Dispensary of Somerset (Somerset)

The Dispensary of Union (Union)

Earth & Ivy (New Brunswick)

Elevated by the CannaBoss Lady (Maplewood)

Elevated Herb (West Milford)

Evolve Cannabis (Bordentown City)

Fire and Oak (Mount Holly)

Flower & Flame (Blackwood)

Garden Greenz (Jersey City)

Golden Door Dispensary (Jersey City)

Green Oasis Dispensary (Atco)

Gynsyng (Merchantville)

Hackettstown Dispensary (Hackettstown)

Hashery (Hackensack)

Hello High (Hammonton)

High Profile (Lakehurst)

High Rollers Dispensary (Atlantic City)

High Street Dispensary (Hackettstown)

Highway 90 (Evesham)

Holistic Re-Leaf (Rockaway Township)

Indigo Dispensary (Brooklawn)

Jersey Meds (Pennington)

Jersey Roots Dispensary (West Milford)

Joy Leaf (Roselle)

Kind Kush (Rockaway Borough)

Leaf Haus (Somerset)

The Leaf Joint (Jersey City)

Legal Distribution (Atlantic City)

Lemon 22 Dispensary (Scotch Plains)

Mass Grown (Mount Holly)

Med Leaf (Egg Harbor City)

Midnight Greens (Turnersville)

Molly Ann Farms (Haledon)

Mountain View Farmacy (West Milford)

Natural Apothecary (Belleville)

New Era Dispenasry (South Bound Brook)

Nightjar (Bloomfield)

Noire Dispensary (Maplewood)

Nova Farms (Woodbury)

Ohm Theory (Elmwood Park)

Organic Farms (Camden)

Phasal (Runnemede)

Phula Dispensary (Mount Holly)

Plantabis (Rahway)

Puffin Store (New Brunswick)

Pure Blossom (Hopewell Township)

Queen City Dispensary (Plainfield)

Royal M (Plainfield)

Shore House Canna (West Cape May)

The Social Leaf (South Toms River)

Soulflora (West Milford)

SunnyTien (Atlantic City)

Timber 5 (Somerset)

Township Green (Riverside)

Union Chill Cannabis Co. (Lambertville)

Unity Rd. (Somerset)

Voltaire Cannabis (Mount Holly)

Zacate (Delran)

NJ dispensary: Medical marijuana patients, adult use customers

The Apothecarium (Lodi)

The Apothecarium (Maplewood)

The Apothecarium (Phillipsburg)

Ascend (Fort Lee)

Ascend (Montclair)

Ascend (Rochelle Park)

Aunt Mary's (Flemington)

Ayr New Jersey (Eatontown)

Ayr New Jersey (Union)

Ayr New Jersey (Woodbridge)

Bloc Dispensary (Ewing)

Bloc Dispensary (Somerset)

Bloc Dispensary (Waretown)

The Botanist by CCF (Egg Harbor)

The Botanist by CCF (Williamstown)

Brute's Roots (Egg Harbor)

The Cannabist (Deptford)

The Cannabist (Vineland)

Curaleaf (Bellmawr)

Curaleaf (Bordentown Township)

Curaleaf (Edgewater Park)

Design 710 (Atlantic City)

Downtown FLWR (Jersey City)

Eastern Green Dispensary (Voorhees)

Garden State Botanicals (North Brunswick)

Holistic Solutions (Waterford)

HoneyGrove Dispensary (Gloucester)

Monteverde Modern Dispensary (Red Bank)

MPX New Jersey (Atlantic City)

MPX New Jersey (Gloucester)

MPX New Jersey (Pennsauken)

NJ Leaf (Freehold)

RIPT Dispensary (Jersey City)

RISE Dispensaries (Bloomfield)

RISE Dispensaries (Paterson)

ROOTS Dispensary (Willingboro)

Sanctuary Cannabis (Scotch Plains)

The Station (Hoboken)

Sweetspot Dispensary (Voorhees)

URB'N Dispensary (Newark)

Valley Wellness (Raritan)

Yuma Way (Garfield)

Zen Leaf (Elizabeth)

Zen Leaf (Lawrence)

Zen Leaf (Neptune)

NJ dispensary: Medical marijuana patients only

The Botanist by CCF (Atlantic City)

Breakwater Treatment and Wellness (Cranbury)

Breakwater Treatment and Wellness (Roselle Park)

Restore NJ (Glassboro)

RISE Dispensaries (Paramus)

Silver Leaf Dispensary (Somerset)

Theo: A Cannabis Co. (Somerset)

Mike Davis has spent the last decade covering New Jersey local news, marijuana legalization, transportation and basically whatever else is going on at any given moment. Contact him at mdavis@gannettnj.com or @byMikeDavis on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Complete list of NJ dispensaries selling weed, edibles, vapes