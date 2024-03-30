Where can you watch the solar eclipse in Columbus? Here are several places

The April 8 total solar eclipse that will cross the nation from Texas in the Southwest through the Midwest and Ohio and into the Northeast is happening almost seven years after the last one in 2017, shown here.

Usually, the date in April that most people are waiting on pins and needles for involves getting income taxes done on time. But this year, they'll be anticipating a very different kind of "return" a week earlier.

Set for April 8, the total solar eclipse will cross the U.S. from southern Texas traveling northeast through the Midwest and Ohio to Maine. It comes less than seven years after the last one on Aug. 21, 2017. The 2017 eclipse was the first one to sweep the nation since 1918.

The last total solar eclipse visible in Ohio occurred in 1806, and the next one is more than 70 years away, so this one's a pretty big deal.

While folks in Columbus will not see 100% coverage of the sun by the moon, there has been much ado about the upcoming big day, with numerous local sites offering residents opportunities to witness the celestial phenomenon.

What is a total solar eclipse?

During a total solar eclipse, the moon blocks the entire face of the sun — known as the photosphere — briefly revealing its outer atmosphere, the corona, or “crown.”

As described by the American Astronomical Society: "At the beginning and end of totality, the thin middle layer of the sun’s atmosphere, the chromosphere, blazes in an arc of ruby red. The sky darkens to a deep twilight blue, with yellow, orange, and pink sunrise/sunset colors on the horizon in all directions. Bright stars and planets shine forth, and the air temperature drops noticeably."

Where in Ohio can I see the eclipse?

People within a 124-mile-wide band in Ohio will experience the rare total solar eclipse, which crosses the state from southwest to northeast, passing through cities such as Dayton, Springfield, Marion, Mansfield, Lima, Bowling Green, Toledo, Sandusky and Cleveland.

Still, places to the north and south of the eclipse band in Ohio, such as Columbus and Cincinnati, will see nearly the entire eclipse at 99% totality.

What time will the eclipse be visible?

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency website says the total eclipse wlll begin in Ohio at 3:08 p.m. with the final exit of the moon’s shadow at 3:19 p.m. The partial eclipse will begin at approximately 1:59 p.m. on April 8 and end at 4:29, according to NASA.

How long will the eclipse last?

According to NASA, most places along the centerline (path of totality) will see a totality duration between 3.5 and 4 minutes.

What's so special about the 2024 eclipse?

The path of totality is much wider during the upcoming total solar eclipse than it was during the 2017 eclipse and crosses a more densely populated areas as well, according to NASA. An estimated 31.6 million people, including Ohioans, live in the path of totality this year, compared to 12 million in 2017. An additional 150 million people live within 200 miles of the path of totality.

Where are some places I can go in the Columbus area to view the solar eclipse?

Here are some events in the area where you can catch a glimpse of the eclipse on April 8:

Columbus Zoo & Aquarium Solar-bration , 4850 W. Powell Road, Powell, noon to 4 p.m. - COSI will bring a hands-on activity and demonstrate how the moon blocks the sun during a solar eclipse. Also, Columbus Recreation and Parks will host a trivia game centering around eclipse and conservation questions and Velvet Ice Cream will offer a special "SUNdae" for April 8 only. This event is included with Zoo admission. For admission prices, visit columbuszoo.org/hours-and-rates. (columbuszoo.org/events/solar-eclipse-solar-bration)

COSI Solar Eclipse Experience 2024 , 333 W. Broad St., 1-4 p.m. - COSI will offer hands-on educational STEAM demonstrations and activities, a live video stream of the eclipse in totality, free solar eclipse glasses and STEAM kits (while supplies last), and more. While you're there, check out of the new video, "Eclipse: The Musical," made in partnership with Alphabet Rockers. Tickets to COSI will be available for those who want to continue the learning experience. (cosi.org/2024eclipse/index.html)

COSI and Land-Grant Brewing Eclipse Party , 424 W. Town St., Franklinton, noon to 6 p.m. - Doors open at 11 a.m. The first 4,000 people will get free solar glasses. Guests can enjoy hands-on demos from COSI from noon to 4 p.m. At 3:20 p.m., Moon Voyager will perform Pink Floyd’s "The Dark Side of the Moon" and other solar- and lunar-themed tunes. For the adults, Land-Grant and COSI are introducing a special eclipse beer, Totality, a black ale with a smooth, dark finish. (landgrantbrewing.com/events)

COSI and Columbus Metropolitan Library Solar Eclipse Watch Party , 96 Grant Ave., 1-4:40 p.m. - Kids and their families can take part in hands-on science activities and hear stories about space and the eclipse. (columbuslibrary.org/solar-eclipse-2024)

Dublin in the Dark , Riverside Crossing Park, 6635 Riverside Drive, and Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Parkway, 1:30-4:30 p.m. - These viewing events will include music by a DJ and strolling entertainment. (dublinohiousa.gov/eclipse)

Under the Sun: Solar Eclipse Viewing , The Dawes Arboretum, 7770 Jacksontown Road, Newark, 2-4 p.m. - In addition to hands-on activities for all ages to celebrate the total solar eclipse, representatives from the Newark Earthworks will be on hand to discuss the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks and astronomy. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets and solar eclipse viewers. (dawesarb.org/calendar-events-dawes-arboretum)

Boardman Arts Park , 154 W. Williams St., Delaware, 1-4 p.m. - Eclipse glasses will be sold for $2 per pair and free commemorative stickers will be handed out while supplies last. Crowd size is uncertain, so guests are urged to RSVP ahead of time. (givebutter.com/solareclipseatboardman)

Columbus & Franklin County Metro Parks --- Five parks will have 100% totality, including Glacier Ridge, Highbanks, Homestead, Prairie Oaks and Sharon Woods. More than a dozen other parks will have more than 99% coverage. For more information, visit www.metroparks.net/blog/total-eclipse-of-the-parks-what-to-know-about-the-2024-solar-eclipse/.

What else should I know about eclipse watching?

If you're going to be gazing at the sky on Eclipse Day, remember that safety comes first.

The most affordable and safest way to view the upcoming celestial event is through eclipse glasses. Make sure the glasses are certified for eclipse viewing: Look for the ISO 12312-2 label printed on them or in the description on the packaging, and get them from a reputable store or seller.

Eclipse glasses usually consist of a cardboard frame with two pieces of filtering material where the lenses would be in normal glasses. According to information from Ohio Wesleyan University's Perkins Observatory, these filters remove 99.9% of the sun's visible light and 100% of harmful ultraviolet rays.

There are two kinds of eclipse glasses: the older type with filters made from aluminized Mylar and the newer models with black polymer lenses. The newer glasses cost a little more than the Mylar ones, but they provide a more natual color and can be used to view sunspots anytime the sun is visible.

Always check glasses thoroughly for tears, scratches and pinholes before using.

For every do, there's a don't, and there are many of them when it comes to observing the eclipse. When considering whether or not a viewing method is safe, ask yourself, "Is this method specifically designed for solar viewing?"

If the answer is no, then don't do it. Among the variety of improper and potentially dangerous to your sight methods people have indeed tried to view eclipses include using: sunglasses or multiple pairs of sunglasses, Mylar balloons or food wrappers, CDs or CD-ROMs, X-ray film, camera film negatives, smoked glass, stacked welder's glass and filters used for liquids such as coffee, tea or sun tea.

