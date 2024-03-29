Where to watch solar eclipse in Bucks County and Philadelphia: Don't forget your glasses

The solar eclipse has captured the nation's attention and Bucks and Montgomery counties are preparing to catch the view.

While Bucks County and most of Pennsylvania are in the path of the eclipse, Erie in northwestern part of the state is in the path of totality and expects big crowds for the 3 minutes and 42 seconds event.

According to Visit Philadelphia, Gilbertsville in Montgomery County is the town in the Philadelphia region that is closest to the path of totality during the April 8 solar eclipse with 91.6% coverage.

Here's some places close to home to catch the darkness in the sky:

Washington Crossing and Fort Washington parks

Fort Washington State Park will host a 30-minute children’s education program about the science behind eclipses beginning at 11 a.m. at the Hawk Watch Deck at Lot 5. The event, “Learn With A Ranger: Eclipses, the Cosmic Ballet,” is for children ages 6-12 and touches on how other cultures have viewed eclipses in the past. The park is located at 447 Militia Hill Road.

Washington Crossing Historic Park is also hosting an eclipse viewing party from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., though the exact meeting location is only available through registration by emailing mtruesdale@pa.gov. The event has also reached its maximum registration to provide free eyewear, so attendees will need to bring their own, wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather.

Tyler State Park has pre-eclipse event

Tyler State Park’s Center for the Arts is hosting Sun, Moon, and Earth, at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 7.

"Whether you’re planning on checking out the eclipse in-person or are just interested in learning more about them, this program will help you understand this upcoming astronomical wonder," read the description from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Staff and volunteers will help with science and art activities meant to shed light on the science of an eclipse. Attendees can also learn how to make their own solar eclipse viewers.

'Solar eclipse beach party' at Temple University

The Temple University College of Science and Technology is hosting a "Solar Eclipse Beach party" at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 8, at the Beury Hall beach, 1901 N. 13th St., Philadelphia.

"See the eclipse through multiple solar viewing telescopes, on monitors and with protective eyewear", read a portion of Temple University's post for the event. "The eclipse, where the path of the moon crosses in front of the sun, will cover nine-tenths of the sun’s surface locally. This is a 'deep partial' solar eclipse, where the sky will get noticeably darker, brighter stars and the planets Jupiter and Venus will be visible and the sun’s profile will be reduced to a slender crescent.

What you won't find is an actual beach. The area is a grass field near the school's Bell Tower and perfect for blankets and lawn chairs.

Philadelphia is ready for solar eclipse 2024

Vist Philadelphia also lists spots in Philadelphia to observe the solar ecplise:

Cira Green , 129 S. 30th. St.

Fairmount Park , accessible via Belmont Ave., Parkside Ave., North 33rd. St., and Girard Ave.

The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th. St. Franklin Institute "is holding a free 2024 Solar Eclipse viewing party from 1:30 pm. to 5:30 pm. in front of the museum steps along 20th Street sidewalk." It's billed as a community-wide viewing party where visitors can "safely observe the solar eclipse under our large solar filter tents, or through our specially equipped telescopes—or even your own eclipse glasses."

"Solar Eclipse Viewing" parties are also set for these locations in Philadelphia:

The Falls of Schuylkill Branch Library is holding a solar eclispe event at its location, 3501 Midvale Avenue. Free glasses for safe solar viewing are provided while supplies last and there will also be family-friendly activities. There will be a LightSound device, a tool developed for the blind and low vision community to experience solar eclipses with sound. For more information, astrolab.fas.harvard.edu/LightSound.html

Wyoming Free Library of Philadelphia at 231 E. Wyoming Ave. is also having a party with solar eclipse glasses available as supplies allow. The viewing party will follow with crafts and other activities related to the eclipse. The program is for school age children but all ages are welcome. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/954097063049969

Marconi Park in South Philly will have a gathering on the west side of Broad Street in the open area near the playground. Free glasses for safe solar viewing will be available as supplies last and there will be family activities. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7231867710206972

Solar Eclipse Essentials: Huntingdon Valley Library, 625 Red Lion Road. Educational presentation for grades 4 to adult "to break down the mystery of solar eclipse ... Learn why and how solar eclipses occur, discover the differences between solar and lunar eclipses, and understand the importance of safety and accessibility." Registration required and more information on library website.

What time will the total solar eclipse happen?

Global eclipse events will occur at the following local times:

Partial eclipse will first be visible at 11:42 a.m.

Full eclipse will first be visible at 12:38 p.m.

Maximum eclipse will be visible at 2:17 p.m.

Full eclipse will last be visible at 3:55 p.m.

Partial eclipse will last be visible at 4:52 p.m.

