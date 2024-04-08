Where to watch Philadelphia solar eclipse 2024
The day has finally arrived and excitement is growing for Monday's solar eclipse.
In the U.S., the sun will be fully obscured for a few minutes in 15 states from Texas to Maine, but the eclipse will be at least partially visible — weather permitting — in 49 states.
An astrologist weighs in on the 2024 solar eclipse.
Grab a pair of (authorized) eclipse glasses and watch safely with these expert tips.
Let’s break down some of the common conspiracy theories around the April 8 solar eclipse.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
To find out all the details of watching and recording the total solar eclipse on April 8, read on.
Want to check out the upcoming astronomical action? Protecting your vision is a must.
