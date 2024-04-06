Where to watch the partial solar eclipse in Delaware: Watch parties, livestreams

With the rare total solar eclipse happening on Monday, April 8, many people may be wondering where to watch the eclipse and when it's happening.

The total solar eclipse, which will not be visible again to the contiguous U.S. until 2044, can be witnessed by people in certain parts of the nation.

The path will allow only a partial solar eclipse for Delaware, but the eclipse is still expected to be a sight to behold.

Watch parties, livestreams and even going out to your backyard are all options to watch, as long as safety measures are taken to protect eyesight, such as solar eclipse glasses.

Here are places Delawareans can watch the solar eclipse Monday afternoon.

Delaware solar eclipse watch parties

Address: 4840 Kennett Pike, Greenville

Price: Free with admission or membership (general admission prices are $14.50 for seniors, adults and children 3-17, with pricing for 1-2 year olds at $4.25 and infants under 12 months free.)

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Preregistration suggested as walk-ins will be taken as space allows. Solar eclipse glasses are for sale at the Museum store while supplies last.

Address: Auburn Valley State Park, 3000 Creek Road, Yorklyn

Price: Free

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Limited eclipse glasses will be available to borrow while supplies last.

Milford Public Library's Solar Eclipse Viewing Event

Address: 11 S.E. Front St., Milford

Price: Free; no registration is required

Time: 2-4 p.m.

Free viewing glasses will be available. The library also will offer music and crafts.

Other solar eclipse viewing options

Traveling to parks and beaches are also an option where you may find others looking to watch, too. Some places include:

Battery Park, New Castle

Wilmington Riverfront

Rockford Park, Wilmington

Newark Reservoir

Glasgow Park

Cape Henlopen State Park, near Lewes

Solar eclipse livestreams

Livestreams are an option for those looking to watch, too.

NASA will livestream the 2024 total solar eclipse from 1-4 p.m. EDT. Some bonuses of watching include a telescope live feed across the path, a Spanish broadcast and expert commentary. Where to watch: science.nasa.gov/eclipses/future-eclipses/eclipse-2024/live/

USA TODAY also will offer a livestream the eclipse, which can be watched here:

What time is the solar eclipse in Delaware?

This map shows the peak eclipse time, the maximum coverage percentage and the chances of clear skies.

In Delaware, these are the key times for the eclipse:

Partial eclipse starts at 2:07 p.m.

Maximum eclipse starts at 3:23 p.m.

Partial eclipse ends at 4:34 p.m.

