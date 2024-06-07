Where to watch fireworks for the 4th of July 2024 in the Milwaukee area, start times, events

Fireworks displays will light up skies across the Milwaukee metro area on the Fourth of July weekend this summer.

If you're still deciding where you want to view a fireworks show in your area, here's a list of some shows scheduled for 2024.

Milwaukee County Parks

Milwaukee County Parks across the city will be celebrating the holiday with parades, games and picnics on July 4, 2024. Fireworks shows will occur at the following parks:

Alcott Park: 9:15 p.m. at 3751 S. 97th St.

Gordon Park: 9:15 p.m. at 2828 N. Humboldt Blvd.

Humboldt Park : 9:15 p.m. at 3000 S. Howell Ave.

Jackson Park : 9:15 p.m. at 3500 W. Forest Home Ave.

Lake Park : 9:15 p.m. at 3233 E. Kenwood Blvd.

Lincoln Park : 9:15 p.m. at 1301 W. Hampton Ave.

Mitchell Park : 9:15 p.m. at 524 S. Layton Blvd.

Noyes Park : 9:15 p.m. at 8235 Good Hope Roa.

Washington Park : 9:15 p.m. at 1859 N. 40th St..

Wilson Park: 9:15 p.m. at 1601 W. Howard Ave.

RELATED: Which fireworks are legal in Milwaukee, and who can buy them?

Brown Deer

Make your way to Brown Deer to celebrate the holiday with food trucks, beer tents, music and games starting at noon July 4 at the Village Park and Pond, at 4920 W. Green Brook Drive, Brown Deer. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Cudahy

Cudahy is celebrating the holiday with a bike parade, free ice cream and cracker jacks, live music and a fireworks display starting at 9:15 p.m. at Sheridan Park, 4800 S. Lake Drive.

Franklin

Franklin is throwing a multi-day celebration with food, carnival rides, children's activities, music, drone light show, parade and fireworks running from July 3-7 at Lions Legend Park, at Loomis Road and Drexel Avenue in Franklin.

Glendale

You can join the holiday celebration in Glendale at Kletzsch Park, 6560 N. Milwaukee River Parkway, with a parade, food trucks, live music, kid's activities and fireworks at 9 p.m..

Greenfield

Participants can head to Konkel Park on Layton Avenue in Greenfield to celebrate the holiday with an annual festival and fireworks starting at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Hales Corners

Hales Corners' will host a day full of activities, music and fireworks at the Hales Corners Park, 5765 S. New Berlin Road. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Oak Creek

The citywide 4th of July celebration will start with the traditional parade and end with the fireworks at Lake Vista Park, 4159 E. Lake Vista Parkway in Oak Creek.

Shorewood

Shorewood is hosting an Independence Day Parade, and then later music and a fireworks display at 9 p.m. from the top of Atwater Park, 4000 N. Lake Drive.

Wauwatosa

Join Wauwatosa in celebrating the holiday with a parade and afternoon program at the library parking lot, 77725 W. North Ave. Wauwatosa is moving its annual fireworks program to align with Tosa Night Out on Aug. 7.

West Allis

Independence Day celebrations will be on July 2 with an annual parade and on July 4 with a concert and fireworks at the West Allis Athletic Complex at Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W. Lincoln Ave.

Whitefish Bay

Make your way to Klode Park in Whitefish Bay, 5960 N. Lake Drive, where there will be a celebration starting at noon and a fireworks show. A time for the fireworks display was not immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 4th of July fireworks 2024 in Milwaukee area, start time, events